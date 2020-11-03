President Donald Trump said Tuesday morning that he believes he has a “solid chance of winning” another four years in the White House.

“Well, we feel very good. We have crowds that nobody’s ever had before,” Trump told “Fox & Friends.”

“I think that translates into a lot of votes, and we’re going to see very soon, but we’re getting very good response.”

The Republican pointed to the crowds that showed up for his rallies, most recently in Michigan.

“There’s so much love at those rallies, nobody’s seen anything like that,” Trump said.

Trump also pushed back against claims that he will prematurely declare a victory.

“I think we will have victory, but only when there’s victory. There’s no reason to play games.”

Axios reported Sunday that sources familiar with the president’s private comments said he will declare victory if it looks like he is “ahead,” even if the Electoral College outcome hinges on uncounted votes in key states.

“This is nothing but people trying to create doubt about a Trump victory,” Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in response.

“When he wins, he’s going to say so.”

Trump has campaigned in the final few days leading up to Election Day, even holding multiple rallies in one day, Fox News reported.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden also made Election Day appearances in Pennsylvania.

During his appearance on “Fox & Friends,” Trump defended his decision to shut down the economy in the face of the coronavirus pandemic but expressed optimism about the future.

He added that Biden will not be able to keep the far-left Democrats from taking over if he wins.

“That’s a tough group to run. And they would take the country into a terrible place,” Trump said. “Joe’s going to have a hard time. He’s not going to be able to handle that,” Trump said.

“Joe Biden will never call all the shots, and if he does, he’s not going to be there very long.”

