Tucker Carlson Drops Bombshell 'from an Unusually Good Source': Obama Sabotage of Biden Is Underway

Since his disaster of a debate on Thursday night, public calls for President Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential race have been mounting in some of the Democratic Party’s biggest strongholds.

The New York Times, The Atlanta-Journal Constitution, even the Chicago Tribune — the newspaper in the city that will host the Democratic convention in August — have published editorials urging Biden to step aside.

And behind the scenes, according to former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, former President Barack Obama, the man who chose Biden to be his vice president, is working toward the same goal — and sabotaging Biden in the process.

In a social media post published early Monday, Carlson cited “an unusually good source” to report that Obama is “telling people Biden can’t win” and that he’s in favor of the party’s 2024 nominee being chosen at the convention.

“Obama will not say whom he supports, nor as of yesterday afternoon had he met personally with Biden to deliver the message,” Carlson wrote.

From an unusually good source: Obama’s tweet supporting Joe Biden was disingenuous. In private, Obama is telling people Biden can’t win, and he is therefore in favor of an open convention. Obama will not say whom he supports, nor as of yesterday afternoon had he met personally… — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 1, 2024

Carlson dismissed Obama’s initial post-debate social media post supporting Biden as “disingenuous.” The former president, a product of Chicago Democratic politics, is simply operating out of the public eye.

Carlson is not a reporter in the traditional sense, and the fact that he cites only one unnamed source has to be taken into account when weighing the strength of his report, but he’s also a well-connected veteran of national politics.

And his influence is as undeniable as his visibility. By the time most offices were opening Monday morning, his post had gotten more than 4 million views.

And for plenty of commenters, it was more than plausible.

This confirms what we all knew. Joe Biden is not running this country. Jill Biden is power hungry and allowing Joe to continue despite his health. Obama is the leader of the Democrat party. — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) July 1, 2024

Don’t forget Biden once said the quiet part out loud 👀 “I’ll develop some disease and say I have to drop out” https://t.co/xLE4hEhYEF — James Jinnette (@james_jinnette1) July 1, 2024

Just like we know that Bîden is mentally impaired, we know that Obama would rather have someone else in office that can run his shadow government for “Four more years. Pause!” — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) July 1, 2024

Carlson’s post came after Biden spent a weekend with his family at Camp David that was reportedly being used for a conference on Biden’s political future after the debate debacle.

According to CNN, the family consensus was that Biden should stay in the race and consider firing some of his political team.

In his post, Carlson claimed that relations between Obama and the Biden family have “deteriorated” and blamed first lady Jill Biden, whom Carlson called “the driving force behind her husband’s reelection campaign.”

He also noted Jill Biden was key to Biden’s decision to run for president in 2020 in the face of opposition from other Biden family members. Carlson wrote that Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens, had considered Joe Biden “too impaired” to run in 2020.

If Biden Owens thought her brother was impaired, she’s pretty brazen about lying about it. In a 2022 interview, she told a British television show that Biden’s “gaffes are truths.”

Biden Owens’ 2022 memoir, “Growing Up Biden,” acknowledged that she was against the 2020 run, but, according to The Washington Post, “Her concern was the potential attacks on the family from Donald Trump and his supporters.”

