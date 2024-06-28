Share
Commentary

Watch: Jill Biden Leads Joe Off Stage as CNN Cameras Capture Brutal Debate Moment - 'This Is Insane'

 By Samantha Chang  June 28, 2024 at 4:50am
President Joe Biden looked so dazed and confused after his dismal debate performance against former President Donald Trump on Thursday that he had to be escorted off stage by his wife.

A shocking video posted on X showed first lady Jill Biden holding her apparently disoriented husband‘s hand as she helped him navigate a small set of steps on the podium.

“CNN’s cameras captured the 81-year-old president’s wife taking her husband by the hand and slowly leading him down the stage’s three or so steps after his showdown with former President Donald Trump wrapped up,” the New York Post reported.

Watch: Anderson Cooper Fact-Checks Kamala Harris Live on CNN, Drops Bomb on Her Over Biden's Debate Fail

“This is insane,” conservative social media commentator Greg Price wrote.

The debate took place at CNN’s Atlanta headquarters and was moderated by the left-wing cable network’s anti-Trump personalities Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

Video clips of the so-called leader of the free world looking so frail and punchy sent shockwaves across social media.

Is Biden too weak?

“Watch Joe Biden get escorted off the stage!” Donald Trump Jr. wrote on X.

“What a stark contrast between how Trump left the stage and how Biden is exiting.”

Watch: Anderson Cooper Fact-Checks Kamala Harris Live on CNN, Drops Bomb on Her Over Biden's Debate Fail

Numerous X users slammed the first lady, accusing her of “elder abuse” for allowing her husband to appear in public in such a weakened state.

“Jill should be ashamed of herself and the whole family for letting Joe go through this humiliation,” one commenter remarked.

Other X commenters lamented that Biden’s frailty reflects poorly on the United States and endangers national security.

The debate was an epic disaster for Biden, who mumbled incoherently throughout the evening.

His atrocious performance will undoubtedly hurt his tanking poll numbers, which are already in freefall.

While Biden’s nonstop stream of inexcusable mental lapses may seem funny, they’re no joke. The weakness he’s projecting endangers the United States and the entire world.

Conversation