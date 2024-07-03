Tucker Carlson to Interview Zelenskyy After He Previously Avoided the Former Fox News Host - 'Trying for Two Years'

Tucker Carlson announced on Wednesday that he will interview Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Carlson announced the interview in a post on X, suggesting it was the counterpoint to his interview with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

“Looks like we’ve got the Zelenskyy interview. We’ve been trying for two years, and with particular intensity after interviewing Putin in February. The point is to bring Americans much-needed information about the conflict that’s completely reshaping their country’s position in the world. Coming soon we hope,” he posted.

Carlson has been known to paint Zelenskyy in unflattering terms, as noted by Business Insider.

“Ukraine, as you may have heard, is led by a man called Zelenskyy. We can say for a dead certain fact that he was not involved. He couldn’t have been; Zelensky is too decent for terrorism,” Carlson said, using sarcasm as he discussed the destruction of a dam in southern Ukraine.

“Now you see him on television, and it’s true you might form a different impression. Sweaty and rat-like, a comedian turned oligarch, a persecutor of Christians, a friend of BlackRock,” Carlson said then.

Zelenskyy has responded in kind, equating Carlson’s Putin interview with bovine excrement.

“I heard some messages in media, and also, my guys who are advisers, they said. So I don’t have to do — I don’t have time to hear more than two hours of bulls*** about us, about the world, about the United States, about our relations, and this interview with a killer. So I have got some briefly what were there,” he said in a February interview, according to Deadline.

Carlson has said Ukraine cannot win its war, as noted by the Daily Beast, which reported his comments during a trip to Australia last month.

“How many more people does Russia have than Ukraine? Do you know? 100 million. And in a land where that’s a relevant number, it is not possible for Ukraine to beat Russia. The best they can do is go for peace. That’s been known, including by Zelenskyy, who wanted that since the early days of this conflict,” Carlson said, adding, “Ukraine has been completely destroyed.”

“And now Zelenskyy has passed a law allowing foreign corporations to own land there. So you tell me what Ukraine is going to look like in 30 years, when all of it is owned by Blackrock and multinational corporations and its population is not Ukrainian? OK?””

Carlson said Ukraine is a puppet of the West.

“The tragedy of what’s happened in Ukraine orchestrated by the Western powers, including your government … and driven by my government — I feel shame about it, and I hope you do, too — is really one of the great crimes of my lifetime. So the idea that somehow if you’re against that, you’re for Putin — well of course that’s absurd,” he said.

Zelenskyy, for his part, has said Ukraine wants to know if it will be abandoned after the election, according to Politico.

“They can’t plan my life and the life of our people and our children,” he said, speaking of American political leaders. “We want to understand whether in November we will have the powerful support of the U.S. or will be all alone.”

