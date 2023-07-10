Tucker Still Triggering Geraldo Rivera Even After Both of Them Have Departed Fox News

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson may have left the building, but he’s still triggering his warmongering former colleagues without even trying.

Geraldo Rivera, who left Fox News last month after being fired as a co-host of “The Five,” attacked Carlson on Friday for wanting the United States to stop funding the Ukraine-Russia war.

“Due respect to Tucker Carlson, but he’s as full of s*** about Ukraine as he was about January 6th,” Rivera tweeted.

“His smiley face doesn’t change fact Russia invaded sovereign Ukraine; 1000’s are dead, including women & children, the world order is assailed and Putin is a punk,” he said of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Rivera was reacting to Carlson’s appearance Friday on British comedian Russell Brand’s “Stay Free” podcast.

During a wide-ranging interview, Carlson praised former President Donald Trump’s stance on curbing U.S. involvement in foreign wars.

“I’m struck by his foreign policy views,” the former Fox News host said. “Trump is the only person with stature in the Republican Party, really, who is saying, ‘Wait a second. Why are we supporting an endless war in Ukraine?'”

“I’m so grateful that he has the position. He’s right, and everyone in Washington is wrong. Everyone. And Trump is right on that question. And it’s a big question. That war is reshaping the world. It’s reshaping the economy of the world. It’s reshaping populations. … Europe will never be the same because of this war. And it really matters.”

JUST IN: During an interview with Russell Brand, Tucker Carlson says he loves Donald Trump, specifically his stance on the war in Ukraine. “Trump is the only person… who is saying: ‘Wait a second. You know, why are we supporting an endless war in Ukraine?’” “All I can say at… pic.twitter.com/dTEbQvD27k — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 7, 2023

Hours after the podcast aired, Rivera went on Twitter to slam Carlson for his stance on U.S. support for the war.

The Biden administration has sent more than $75 billion to Ukraine since the February 2022 Russian invasion.

Meanwhile, during the past 17 months, the United States has been roiled by crushing inflation, soaring crime, rising homelessness, daily border invasions and escalating racial tensions.

Our bridges, subways and highways are falling apart while Americans struggle to pay skyrocketing grocery bills and gas prices.

Rather than address the countless domestic problems plaguing the U.S., President Joe Biden is sending our hard-earned tax dollars — in jaw-dropping quantities — to defend another nation’s borders while ours remain under siege.

For Rivera to attack Carlson for opposing endless U.S. involvement in Ukraine is absurd.

Numerous Twitter users called him out for his pro-war, “America last” stance.

Thousands of women and children are dead and Geraldo thinks the answer is: send more weapons, more cluster bombs, more money. In other words, more dead women and children. Tucker is against that. Geraldo is all in on endless war. Geraldo is so dumb. https://t.co/w8FHUhAYpm — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) July 8, 2023

Yeah, Putin’s a punk and a whole lot worse, but that doesn’t mean Americans have to support the entire Ukrainian govt “for as long as it takes!” WTH is wrong with disagreeing on that? And Tucker IS right that it’s gone too far. We have problems HERE, in THIS country, that all… https://t.co/G9vK5K0PGM — .@SerendipityDizl (@SerendipityDizl) July 9, 2023



Other Twitter users accused Rivera of being jealous of Carlson.

Your jealousy is showing. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) July 8, 2023

Jerry is big mad that the most watched and successful broadcaster gets way more attention while Jerry himself got canned. Sad. @the53rdregiment — BlackJack Pershing (@PershingSoldier) July 8, 2023

Tucker matters. You don’t.

Please, feel free to go live in Ukraine or at least send all your money there and show your support for the war machine. — Milly Mixon (@IamMillyMixon) July 8, 2023

Many Americans are fed up with establishment politicians and media figures who prioritize bankrolling a protracted foreign war over addressing the yawning chasm of festering domestic issues roiling this nation.

It is not selfish for the U.S. to fix its own problems before “helping” another country. It is a matter of survival at this point.

