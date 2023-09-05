A man who alleges he had sex with and used drugs with former President Barack Obama in 1999 will appear Wednesday night on Tucker Carlson’s show.

The interview comes weeks after reports that focused on a letter from Obama to a former girlfriend in which he wrote about fantasies of having sex with men.

Carlson posted excerpts of the interview with Larry Sinclair, which will air Wednesday on X, the social media platform.

“I had given Barack $250 to pay for coke. I start putting a line on a CD tray to snort, and next thing I know, he’s got a little pipe, and he’s smoking,” Sinclair said.

A man who claims he had sex with Barack Obama in 1999 tells his story. Wednesday. 6pm ET. pic.twitter.com/iDYMSww1KS — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 5, 2023

“I started rubbing my hand along his thigh to see where it was going, and it went the direction I had intended it to go,” Sinclair continued.

Do you think these accusations are true? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Summing up the evening, Sinclair said, “It definitely wasn’t Barack’s first time, and I would almost be willing to bet you it wasn’t his last.”

The clip drew a response, with one user posting, “Another conspiracy proven right.”

Another conspiracy proven right!! LOL!! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 5, 2023

Sinclair, who made allegations about Obama in 2008, later noted, “It would be a story if the media really cared about telling people the truth.”

Carlson had referenced Sinclair’s allegations last week.

He told actor, comedian, and podcaster Adam Carolla that Obama’s alleged homosexuality was widely known when the former Illinois senator first hit the campaign trail.

“[I]n 2008 it became really clear that Barack Obama had been having sex with men and smoking crack,” Carlson said.

“[A] guy came forward, Larry Sinclair, and said, ‘I’ll sign an affidavit,’ and he did. ‘I’ll take a lie detector,’ and he did. ‘I smoked crack with Barack Obama and had sex with him’ — well, that was obviously true,” Carlson said.

He’s been saying the same thing for years. If he’s lying, he could easily and likely be sued for defamation for millions. Hasn’t happened yet. — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) September 5, 2023

In that interview, Carlson said the incident Sinclair recounted “definitely happened, oh, for sure … This story if you listen to it in detail, is clearly true.” He did acknowledge, though, that Sinclair had a “record of deception” and was an ex-convict.

In 2008, when Sinclair first told his story about Obama, a polygraph test he took resulted in an evaluation of “deception indication,” according to the Daily Caller.

According to Politico, Sinclair has a 27-year criminal record with arrests in Florida, Colorado, and South Carolina.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.