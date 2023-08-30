Tucker Claims Obama's Sexual History Became 'Clear' in 2008, Says Ex-POTUS Smoked Crack

Recent news reports have made much of a previously suppressed letter in which former President Barack Obama purportedly confessed that he would “make love to men daily, but in the imagination.”

But former Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson told actor/comedian podcaster Adam Carolla Wednesday that Obama’s alleged homosexuality was widely known when the former Illinois senator first hit the campaign trail.

“[I]n 2008 it became really clear that Barack Obama had been having sex with men and smoking crack,” Carlson told Carolla.

“[A] guy came forward, Larry Sinclair, and said, ‘I’ll sign an affidavit,’ and he did. ‘I’ll take a lie detector,’ and he did. ‘I smoked crack with Barack Obama and had sex with him’ — well, that was obviously true,” Carlson said.

“Nobody reported it — not because they were squeamish about sex or drugs, but because the Obama campaign said anyone who reports from this gets no access to the Obama campaign, and so they didn’t report on it.”







“[T]hat happens,” Carlson added. “[T]hat’s just one small example, but that happens all the time with lots of different issues.”

Carolla asked Carlson whether he thought Sinclair’s claims were “legitimate.”

“Oh, that definitely happened, oh, for sure,” Carlson replied. He acknowledged that Sinclair was an ex-convict with a “record of deception,” however, “this story, if you listen to it in detail, is clearly true.”

Carlson told Carolla that he plans to do another interview with Sinclair, “and you can hear it.”

He added that, “it’s not going to change the world, that Barack Obama likes dudes.”

“I think this was well known,” Carlson continued.

“Barack Obama said so himself in a letter to his girlfriend — and by the way, that’s kind of Barack Obama’s business. I’m not attacking him for … liking dudes, I’m just saying the amount of lying in the media about it was unbelievable.

“Like, people knew this was true and it was quite obviously true at the time, and people who covered the campaign didn’t say anything about it because they didn’t want to lose access to the campaign … and that happens all the time, up and down government.”

Despite such claims by Carlson and others, most establishment media outlets deny that Obama is a homosexual.

As recently as Jan. 19, Politifact published a “fact-check” denying a claim circulating on the internet that “[comedienne] Joan Rivers was killed for revealing that Barack Obama is gay and Michelle Obama is transgender.”

That story referred to a 2014 video in which Rivers was asked, “Do you think that the United States will see the first gay president or the first woman president?”

Rivers replied, “‘Well we already have it with Obama, so let’s just calm down. You know Michelle is a t***.’ She used a slur that’s a reference to transgender people,” Politifact reported.

“When the interviewer asked for clarification, Rivers said, ‘A transgender. We all know. It’s OK,'” the outlet reported.

Words superimposed on that video claimed, “It’s a shame they bumped off Joan Rivers because she revealed the TRUTH!”

Politifact’s fact-checkers rated the claim “Pants on Fire!” which is to say, a blatant lie.

“Rivers, who died in September 2014, was not murdered, and the Obamas are not gay or transgender,” the outlet reported, adding, “this is not the first time this claim has circulated and been debunked … Photos and accounts from [Michell’s] memoir show that she is a cisgender woman.”

