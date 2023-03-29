Twitter Official Admits They've Removed Over 5K Posts Regarding 'Trans Day of Vengeance'

In the wake of Monday’s horrific school shooting, a Twitter official has said that they have removed over 5,000 posts from the site regarding an event planned by radical transgender activists.

On Monday, LGBT activist Audrey Hale, a woman who identified as a man and used male pronouns, shot and killed three children and three adults at The Covenant School, a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee.

While the shooting is horrific in itself, the case was made all the more disturbing by the fact that this attack by an LGBT activist on Christians happened as transgender extremists were planning a “Trans Day of Vengeance.”

This is…Trans Day of Vengeance …how do you think this will play out? pic.twitter.com/DiGYcIUN8v — Linda Swindle (@LindaSwindle10) March 28, 2023

While the exact nature of this “Trans Day of Vengeance” is unclear, the language used by its organizers seems to imply that it is an event calling for political violence against those, especially Christians, who still hold to the Biblical view of sex and gender.

(However, the Trans Radical Activist Network, which is responsible for staging this protest, said it “does not encourage violence and it is not welcome at this event, according to its website.

In a statement about Monday’s shooting posted on the website, the organization denied any connection with Hale. It went on to say, “Vengeance means fighting back with vehemence. We are fighting against false narratives, criminalization, and eradication of our existence. It is also a call for our allies to stand up and fight with us to bring down the forces that try to divide and subjugate us all. … To do nothing is to accept — we choose to fight for change and progress …”)

Since the tragic shooting, Twitter officials have cracked down on posts promoting or concerning the “Trans Day of Vengeance.”

Journalist Ian Miles Choeng first brought attention to this, warning people against sharing the flyer for the event on Twitter — otherwise, they would face a ban.

Twitter is now cracking down on those who promote the “Trans Day of Vengeance” poster, which mostly comprises of trans militants who are calling for a day of mass violence. Do not share the poster or you could be caught up in the bans to prevent mass violence from happening. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 28, 2023

Twitter official Ella Irwin responded to Choeng’s post by clarifying that they had removed over 5,000 posts that contained the poster, saying, “We do not support tweets that incite violence irrespective of who posts them.”

Correct. We had to automatically sweep our platform and remove >5000 tweets /retweets of this poster. We do not support tweets that incite violence irrespective of who posts them. “Vengeance” does not imply peaceful protest. Organizing or support for peaceful protests is ok — Ella Irwin (@ellagirwin) March 28, 2023

While Twitter officials should be applauded for cracking down on this obvious incitement to violence, there is one major problem with their action: Many people who are sharing the poster in order to criticize the event are being caught up in the sweep and having their accounts suspended.

For instance, Jeremy Clark of the Claremont Institute said that his account now has a “strike” against it after he shared the poster in order to criticize the event, although Irwin later clarified that no action was taken and the media was merely restricted.

No you don’t. We have not applied any strikes to anyone. Just restricted the media. — Ella Irwin (@ellagirwin) March 28, 2023

One of those caught up in the collateral damage was Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who is no stranger to having spats with Twitter.

After she took to her congressional Twitter account to criticize the “Trans Day of Vengeance,” Greene’s account was limited, despite the fact that she was exposing and criticizing the violent agenda.

Twitter’s @ellagirwin claims no one was given a “strike” for warning the American people of political violence planned at the Supreme Court. Yet my official CONGRESSIONAL account was banned for 7 days for exposing Antifa’s plan for violence on the “Trans Day of Vengeance.”… https://t.co/L6jVrR4RRC pic.twitter.com/UKbrVLgTgz — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 28, 2023

The good news is, under Elon Musk, Twitter is finally applying the rules equally to everyone regardless of their political leanings, but it still needs to be much more prudent and discerning about how it does that.

That Twitter is taking action against this violent event is good, but painting everyone who mentions the event with a broad brush is only going to silence innocent people who are interested in exposing and stopping political violence.

