Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, pictured in a December file photo.
Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, pictured in a December file photo, set social media alight when images of his hand during Tuesday's swearing-in ceremony showed a disfigured pinky. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Twitter Users Concerned After Noticing Detail About Dem's Hand While Being Sworn In - 'Can't Unsee' It

 By C. Douglas Golden  January 5, 2023 at 8:37am
When oddly shaped hands go viral on Twitter, it’s usually to do with an athlete who had his fingers deformed by an injury — particularly a football player.

Perhaps the most famous of these is Anthony “Booger” McFarland, a former defensive tackle with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. He won two Super Bowls before transferring into the analyst’s seat on ESPN.

During any given McFarland-related broadcast, for instance, you run the chance of seeing hands like these:

However, apparently, the same thing applies to those who run against football players as well.

On Tuesday, as you no doubt know, the 118th Congress kicked off its first day. This meant all kinds of swearings-in — including J.D. Vance, the new Republican senator from Ohio.

Conservative writer and political consultant Ryan James Girdusky tweeted and quote-tweeted photos of Vance standing next to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia, who won a full term after defeating former football star Herschel Walker in November.

Even though the tweets were supposed to spotlight Vance, it ended up being Warnock — or mainly, Warnock’s right and — that got most of the attention.

Indeed, concern about Warnock’s finger wasn’t an uncommon reaction on social media.

McFarland’s left hand is disfigured by injuries on the field over a career in a violent game. It was unclear Thursday why Warnock’s right pinky is so off. This is not a new issue, however.

Here’s Warnock’s 2020 swearing-in, for instance, in which his finger also seems askew:

Other photos by NBC News and CNN seem to confirm this.

Of course, it’s not going to make any real difference in Warnock’s ability to govern — or misgovern, considering his political party.

However, it’s surprising when it’s Herschel Walker’s opponent who’s making news for the gnarled hands, not Walker himself. It’s also good to see the Democrats finding new and novel ways to be crooked.

C. Douglas Golden
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
