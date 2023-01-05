Twitter Users Concerned After Noticing Detail About Dem's Hand While Being Sworn In - 'Can't Unsee' It

When oddly shaped hands go viral on Twitter, it’s usually to do with an athlete who had his fingers deformed by an injury — particularly a football player.

Perhaps the most famous of these is Anthony “Booger” McFarland, a former defensive tackle with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. He won two Super Bowls before transferring into the analyst’s seat on ESPN.

During any given McFarland-related broadcast, for instance, you run the chance of seeing hands like these:

However, apparently, the same thing applies to those who run against football players as well.

On Tuesday, as you no doubt know, the 118th Congress kicked off its first day. This meant all kinds of swearings-in — including J.D. Vance, the new Republican senator from Ohio.

Conservative writer and political consultant Ryan James Girdusky tweeted and quote-tweeted photos of Vance standing next to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia, who won a full term after defeating former football star Herschel Walker in November.

Happy Senator JD Vance day for all those who celebrate pic.twitter.com/N2vS0NrIAB — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 3, 2023

One of the best men I’ve ever had the pleasure of campaigning on behalf of. Congrats @JDVance1. You’re gonna be an amazing Senator. https://t.co/ehdQT8yZGV — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 3, 2023

Even though the tweets were supposed to spotlight Vance, it ended up being Warnock — or mainly, Warnock’s right and — that got most of the attention.

What’s wrong with Warnock’s pinky? — The Based Patriot (@BasedPatriot74) January 3, 2023

Honestly I scrolled back up just to reply that I can’t unsee that, whatever it is, now! — ▪️ ▪️Redacted ▪️▪️ (@SwampLifeCowgrl) January 4, 2023

Indeed, concern about Warnock’s finger wasn’t an uncommon reaction on social media.

Whats going on with Warnock’s finger? — 🇺🇸 Seeking Knowledge 🇺🇲🍊 8.01 (@waynej82) January 4, 2023

I know I was swearing in my living room! — Doug Brunson (@Djbronze2022) January 4, 2023

Brah what the f**k is that with Warnock’s finger — Dick Whitman (🌎/21M) (@GhostofWhitman) January 3, 2023

The politicians are ACTUALLY crooked in real terms not just in corruption terms. — Xristos (@Xristos42087) January 4, 2023

McFarland’s left hand is disfigured by injuries on the field over a career in a violent game. It was unclear Thursday why Warnock’s right pinky is so off. This is not a new issue, however.

Here’s Warnock’s 2020 swearing-in, for instance, in which his finger also seems askew:

Our new GA Senators Ossoff and Warnock sworn in by Vice President and Senate Madam President Kamala Harris!!! 💙💙💙💙🙌🏽 (please excuse my pup Gio…he was too excited 😂) pic.twitter.com/MuRbZ9HkwO — Maya J 🌻 (@mayaj1973) January 20, 2021

Other photos by NBC News and CNN seem to confirm this.

Of course, it’s not going to make any real difference in Warnock’s ability to govern — or misgovern, considering his political party.

However, it’s surprising when it’s Herschel Walker’s opponent who’s making news for the gnarled hands, not Walker himself. It’s also good to see the Democrats finding new and novel ways to be crooked.

