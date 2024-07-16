Share
Two Americans Among Six Found Dead Foaming at the Mouth at Luxury Hotel: Report

 By The Associated Press  July 16, 2024 at 7:13am
Police in Thailand say the bodies of six people were found Tuesday in a luxury hotel in downtown Bangkok — and poisoning is suspected.

Thailand’s Foreign Ministry said in a short statement that the dead were reported to be two Vietnamese Americans and four Vietnamese nationals.

They were not identified further.

The Thai newspaper Matichon showed photos of police at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel investigating the deaths after being summoned by hotel staff in the late afternoon.

It said five bodies were found inside a room and one outside.

Investigators said the bodies were found foaming at the mouth, an officer from the Lumpini police station said on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to release information.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin went to the scene in the evening but did not provide any additional information to reporters gathered there.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Conversation