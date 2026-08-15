ICYMI: Hawaii Lieutenant Governor Indicted in Alleged Bribery Scheme

In one of the most high-profile corruption cases in recent state history, an Oahu grand jury indicted Hawaii’s Democratic Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke on 12 counts, including criminal conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery by a public servant, and falsifying candidate reports.

The indictment, released by the state’s attorney general, concentrates on an alleged scheme to obtain state-funded COVID-19 testing contracts in exchange for campaign gifts. The scandal has sent shockwaves rippling through Hawaii’s government infrastructure and has reignited calls for greater transparency and oversight of elected officials.

The origins of the state’s investigation, according to prosecutors, trace back to a January 2022 dinner at a steakhouse in Honolulu. At the time, Luke served as chair of the House Finance Committee.

During the dinner, lobbyist Tobi Solidum allegedly gave Luke two $5,000 checks for her campaign for lieutenant governor. As a quid pro quo, Solidum expected a guarantee of state funding for COVID-19 testing centers that were managed by his client, the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii.

The indictment also alleges that former Public Utilities Commission Chairman Leo Asuncion Jr., who acted as Luke’s campaign treasurer, knowingly failed to report these donations to campaign finance regulators. Asuncion made claims that the checks weren’t deposited and had been given back to donors. Prosecutors dissent, however, and claim the funds were deposited into the Friends of Slyvia Luke campaign bank account the same day Luke had convened meetings to confer over state appropriations for COVID testing.

Four others were indicted alongside Luke, including the former director of the Department of Human Services Ryan Yamane, deputy director for the Airports Division at the state Department of Transportation Ford Fuchigami, lobbyist Tobi Solidum, and former Public Utilities Commission Chairman Leo Asuncion Jr.

Luke has denied all charges and remains presumed innocent prior to trial. Even so, top state officials have made it evident that her presence in government is untenable.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green (D) urged Luke to abdicate, stating that “the Lieutenant Governor needs to consider formally resigning to address this matter so that the state of Hawaii can move forward.”

In April, Luke took an unpaid and indefinite leave of absence from her post after learning she was under investigation, ending her re-election campaign. Bail for the lieutenant governor was set at $80,000 following the unsealing of the charges.

In a public address, Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez (D) underscored that the state’s new anti-corruption division was established to handle these types of institutional malfeasance. “For years, people in Hawai’i have wondered: ‘why can’t we investigate and prosecute our own public officials for corruption?’” Lopez said, stressing her department’s commitment to pursuing facts regardless of where they lead.

The scandal in the Aloha State exhibits a broader, systemic vulnerability in government, particularly in the context of periods of crisis management. When fast-tracked spending measures overtly bypass standard procurement protocols, the risk of pay-to-play corruption increases exponentially.

Critics point to the fact that emergency pandemic-era spending funneled billions of dollars into private contracts with minimal to no real-time oversight. The indictment in Honolulu demonstrates just how easily government power can become monetized when campaign donations and abuse of public contract allocations take place behind closed doors.

Faith in government institutions won’t be restored by mere reactive prosecutions, as the damage has already been done.

To prevent these abuses of power, several components must be implemented:

Stricter Campaign Finance Statutes: Requiring immediate recusals when lawmakers vote on emergency funding that involves major donors.

Real-Time Auditing: Establishing independent oversight committees for contracts issued under emergency proclamations.

Transparency Reports: Requiring disclosures of informal meetings between government officials and private entities.

Without these aggressive reforms and persistent public scrutiny, leaders in government remain far more liable to becoming corrupted by private money, underscoring that public trust remains fragile and vigilance persists as a non-negotiable.

Zach Patton is an intern at Family Research Council.

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