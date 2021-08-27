Path 27
News

Two Arrested in Killing of Police Veteran and Father of Two

 By Kipp Jones  August 27, 2021 at 2:48pm
Path 27

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a veteran police officer and father in Houston.

Everett Briscoe, a 13-year New Orleans police detective, was murdered at a restaurant last weekend while on vacation, KPRC-TV reported.

The death was attributed to an apparent robbery gone wrong, an unidentified Houston police investigator told KPRC.

Police had offered rewards for information related to the slaying. Eventually, that reward hit $100,000.

On Friday, two men were arrested and charged with killing Briscoe, according to KPRC.

Trending:
Twitter Users Notice Tiny Detail On Airplane, Reveal Stunning Mistake Biden's DOD Made

Frederick Jackson, 19, and Anthony Jenkins, 21, were arrested and charged with capital murder and attempted murder.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said police are looking for a third person, who is described as a person of interest.

Would you support the death penalty for the suspects if they are found guilty?

Police said they saw both of the men accused in the cop-killing on surveillance video, casing victims and locations in the area of Briscoe’s killing — west of downtown Houston. Briscoe was targeted over expensive jewelry he was said to have been wearing, KPRC reported.

Police said both murder suspects have criminal records. Additionally, each man has been connected to gang activity.

When Briscoe was murdered, Jenkins was out on bond after previously being charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Jackson was also out on bond at the time of the cop-killing for an alleged aggravated robbery. He targeted a victim last year and robbed them of $40,000 in goods at gunpoint, police said.

Ogg speculated a desire to pay bond money might have motivated the two to engage in the killing of Briscoe. She also stated that the death penalty is “on the table” for the suspects, KPRC reporter Mario Diaz noted.

Related:
Capitol Officer Who Killed Ashli Babbitt Reveals Identity, Says 'I Saved Countless Lives'

“There is some indication that the desire to obtain bond money could be involved in the case for another individual,” she stated.

“I want to say that the way that bail is being handled right now by bonding companies can and may have compounded the problem.

“By just taking a small percentage and letting those accused who are out pay the balance, it can be considered motivation for further crime to raise their bond money,” she added.

Briscoe leaves behind two children. He is currently lying in state in New Orleans with a funeral planned in the coming days, WVUE-DT reported.

It is not clear if Hurricane Ida, which is expected to become a major hurricane over the weekend, will disrupt services for the slain officer.

Ida, as of Friday, is expected to make landfall in southern Louisiana on Sunday, the 16th anniversary of the day Hurricane Katrina made landfall over New Orleans as a category three storm.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Path 27
Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor and a producer in radio, television and digital media. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




loading
Two Arrested in Killing of Police Veteran and Father of Two
Biden Administration Pushing for Mask Mandates at All Schools
MSNBC Analyst Tells Americans '#DealWithIt' After Suicide Bombing That Killed at Least 13 US Troops
Former Obama Ethics Chief Calls Hunter Biden's Art Scheme 'Absolutely Appalling'
Capitol Police Officers Sue Donald Trump, Claim He 'Planned for and Encouraged the Use of Force, Intimidation and Threats'
See more...

Conversation