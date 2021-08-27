Path 27
News

Major Storm Gathers Strength as it Barrels Toward Southern US, Creating Potential 'Worst-Case Scenario'

 By Dillon Burroughs  August 27, 2021 at 7:47am
Tropical Storm Ida continues to strengthen as the National Weather Center predicts it will become a major Category 3 hurricane before making landfall west of New Orleans in what could be a worst-case scenario.

“Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Ida. Significant intensification to a Major #Hurricane is now forecast in the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane & Storm Surge Watches are in effect for parts of the LA, MS, and AL coast,” the National Hurricane Center reported Friday morning.

“This could be a worst-case scenario for this area, but there is still some time to fine-tune the forecast,” Fox News reported.

It has been 16 years since two or more major Atlantic hurricanes have struck in one year.

“The most recent Atlantic hurricane season with 2+ major hurricanes by August 29 was 2005,” research scientist Philip Klotzbach tweeted on Friday.

AccuWeather predicted Ida will likely make landfall west of New Orleans from Sunday night to Monday morning.

“Late on Thursday night, hurricane watches were issued for most of the Louisiana and Mississippi coasts; a tropical storm watch was issued for the entire Alabama coast,” The New York Times reported on Friday.

In Jamaica, widespread flooding has already occurred following Ida passing through the island nation.

As of Friday morning, Tropical Storm Ida was over the Caribbean Sea with winds of 60 to 75 miles per hour.

“Now is the time for Louisianans to prepare for impacts from Tropical Storm Ida, which is expected to become a major hurricane,” Louisiana Republican Gov. John Bel Edwards tweeted.

“Louisiana is likely to start feeling effects this weekend, so get your game plan in place, monitor local news & heed local officials,” he added.

This is a developing story. Updates may be added.

Major Storm Gathers Strength as it Barrels Toward Southern US, Creating Potential 'Worst-Case Scenario'
