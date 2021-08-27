Tropical Storm Ida continues to strengthen as the National Weather Center predicts it will become a major Category 3 hurricane before making landfall west of New Orleans in what could be a worst-case scenario.

“Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Ida. Significant intensification to a Major #Hurricane is now forecast in the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane & Storm Surge Watches are in effect for parts of the LA, MS, and AL coast,” the National Hurricane Center reported Friday morning.

Here are the 5 AM EDT August 27th Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Ida. Significant intensification to a Major #Hurricane is now forecast in the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane & Storm Surge Watches are in effect for parts of the LA, MS, and AL coast. Latest: https://t.co/4LIsgbp8uT pic.twitter.com/0VdRURC6iO — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 27, 2021

“This could be a worst-case scenario for this area, but there is still some time to fine-tune the forecast,” Fox News reported.

It has been 16 years since two or more major Atlantic hurricanes have struck in one year.

“The most recent Atlantic hurricane season with 2+ major hurricanes by August 29 was 2005,” research scientist Philip Klotzbach tweeted on Friday.

Tropical Storm #Ida is now forecast to reach major #hurricane strength on August 29. Grace also became a major hurricane earlier this month. The most recent Atlantic hurricane season with 2+ major hurricanes by August 29 was 2005. pic.twitter.com/WAujNOhrz1 — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) August 27, 2021

AccuWeather predicted Ida will likely make landfall west of New Orleans from Sunday night to Monday morning.

Tropical Storm Ida continues growing en route to Gulf Coast. The storm could grow to become a Category 3 hurricane.@AccuRayno has the details.

🌀 Ida forecast and impacts: https://t.co/lmXDEWpKE5 pic.twitter.com/2oL1P5KMf9 — AccuWeather (@accuweather) August 27, 2021

“Late on Thursday night, hurricane watches were issued for most of the Louisiana and Mississippi coasts; a tropical storm watch was issued for the entire Alabama coast,” The New York Times reported on Friday.

In Jamaica, widespread flooding has already occurred following Ida passing through the island nation.

The police are advising members of the public who do not need to be on the road on Friday morning to stay at home as multiple roads and communities across the island remain flooded due to heavy rains associated with Tropical Storm Ida.https://t.co/02ckEfHRrA — Jamaica Observer (@JamaicaObserver) August 27, 2021

As of Friday morning, Tropical Storm Ida was over the Caribbean Sea with winds of 60 to 75 miles per hour.

In the Caribbean Sea, Tropical Storm #Ida has winds of 60mph, gusting to 75mph, with a pressure of 996mbars. Movement is Northwest at 15mph. pic.twitter.com/rAmlfhb3oi — Meteorologist Johnny Parker (@JohnnyParker012) August 27, 2021

“Now is the time for Louisianans to prepare for impacts from Tropical Storm Ida, which is expected to become a major hurricane,” Louisiana Republican Gov. John Bel Edwards tweeted.

“Louisiana is likely to start feeling effects this weekend, so get your game plan in place, monitor local news & heed local officials,” he added.

Now is the time for Louisianans to prepare for impacts from Tropical Storm Ida, which is expected to become a major hurricane. Louisiana is likely to start feeling effects this weekend, so get your game plan in place, monitor local news & heed local officials. #lagov #lawx pic.twitter.com/suNGIohqaJ — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 27, 2021

This is a developing story. Updates may be added.

