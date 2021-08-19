Over a dozen members of the New York City “Chico” gang were indicted on Wednesday in a joint investigation between police and prosecutors, according to the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

Officials indicted 13 members of the gang on charges of conspiracy, attempted murder — including 21 alleged shootings with 12 victims — attempted assault and weapons possession, according to a news release.

The gang has been present in two public housing projects since at least 2018.

“This indictment is one part of our work to break the cycle of violence gripping East Harlem, as teens are recruited to take the place of older gang members and continue their bloody rivalries,” District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. said.

“These defendants are alleged to have shot a dozen people, four of whom were unintended targets — including a 12-year-old boy.”

The Chico gang allegedly used Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook to plan their crimes, the New York Post reported.

Today, with @ManhattanDA, we announce the indictment of 13 members of the “Chico Gang.” During the takedown, @nypddetectives arrested an additional suspect for possession of this gun, removing both dangerous people & weapons from NYC streets. Read ⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/bxPmmes1qS pic.twitter.com/JrpASKKQUp — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 18, 2021

Most gang members were already in custody, but three were arraigned Wednesday in a Manhattan court, according to the Post.

Only one of the indicted individuals has not been arrested.

“The arrests of these gang members were specifically targeted to remove the drivers of this gang violence from our streets,” New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

“The Chico gang has carried on senseless rivalries targeting other gangs with innocent members of the community — including children — being caught in the crossfire. It has to stop.”

