This stock illustration depicts a boxing ring lit up with lights. (Photoraidz / Getty Images)

Two Boxers Die Days Apart After Suffering Injuries in Same Event

 By V. Saxena  August 11, 2025 at 6:54am
Two Japanese boxers have died only a day apart after after they both sustained injuries in separate fights during an Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation event in Tokyo on Aug. 2.

Boxer Shigetoshi Kotari died on Friday, while boxer Hiromasa Urakawa died on Saturday — both from injuries sustained at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

“Kotari, 28, collapsed shortly after completing a 12-round draw against Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation junior lightweight champion Yamato Hata,” according to CBS News.

He subsequently underwent emergency brain surgery for a subdural hematoma prior to his death on Friday.

The World Boxing Organization posted a tribute to him on the social media platform X afterward:

Urakawa suffered the exact same injury after being knocked out by Yoji Daito. He subsequently underwent a craniotomy prior to his death.

The World Boxing Organization also posted a tribute to Daito on X:

After the Korakuen Hall event where Kotari and Urakawa were injured, the Japanese Boxing Commission reportedly announced that all future OPBF fights will be reduced to 10 rounds from 12.

The JBC “gym owners and other boxing officials are under pressure to act [further] and will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday,” CBS News reported, citing a separate report from AFP.

“We are acutely aware of our responsibility as the manager of the sport,” JBC Secretary General Tsuyoshi Yasukochi told reporters on Sunday. “We will take whatever measures we can.”

Mauricio Sulaiman, the president of the World Boxing Council, also paid tribute to both boxers:

The deaths of Kotari and Urakawa come after a Nigerian boxer also died after collapsing in the ring during a March fight.

Do you watch boxing?

“Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju, a professional boxer from Nigeria, died suddenly over the weekend after he collapsed in the third round of a light-heavyweight fight in Ghana,” the New York Post reported on April 2.

“Oluwasegun tragically died Saturday at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, located in the capital of Accra, after he collapsed less than halfway through his eight-round bout against Ghana’s Jon Mbanugu,” the outlet’s report continued.

In February, Irish boxer John Cooney died a week after suffering an intracranial hemorrhage during a super-featherweight title fight against Nathan Howells in Belfast, CBS reported.

WARNING: The following videos contain images that may disturb some readers.

A “Manuel Velazquez” poll cited by CNN in 2019 found that an average of 13 boxers die every year as a result of injuries sustained during fights.

V. Saxena
Conversation