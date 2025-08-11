Two Boxers Die Days Apart After Suffering Injuries in Same Event

Two Japanese boxers have died only a day apart after after they both sustained injuries in separate fights during an Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation event in Tokyo on Aug. 2.

Boxer Shigetoshi Kotari died on Friday, while boxer Hiromasa Urakawa died on Saturday — both from injuries sustained at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

“Kotari, 28, collapsed shortly after completing a 12-round draw against Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation junior lightweight champion Yamato Hata,” according to CBS News.

He subsequently underwent emergency brain surgery for a subdural hematoma prior to his death on Friday.

The World Boxing Organization posted a tribute to him on the social media platform X afterward:

Rest in peace, Shigetoshi Kotari 🕊️ The boxing world mourns the tragic passing of Japanese fighter Shigetoshi Kotari, who succumbed to injuries sustained during his August 2nd title fight. A warrior in the ring. A fighter in spirit. Gone too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are… pic.twitter.com/PjZtDyBIU2 — WBO (@WorldBoxingOrg) August 8, 2025

Urakawa suffered the exact same injury after being knocked out by Yoji Daito. He subsequently underwent a craniotomy prior to his death.

The World Boxing Organization also posted a tribute to Daito on X:

The WBO mourns the passing of Japanese boxer Hiromasa Urakawa, who tragically succumbed to injuries sustained during his fight against Yoji Saito on August 2 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. This heartbreaking news comes just days after the passing of Shigetoshi Kotari, who died from… pic.twitter.com/CDzoSmKU2d — WBO (@WorldBoxingOrg) August 9, 2025

After the Korakuen Hall event where Kotari and Urakawa were injured, the Japanese Boxing Commission reportedly announced that all future OPBF fights will be reduced to 10 rounds from 12.

The JBC “gym owners and other boxing officials are under pressure to act [further] and will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday,” CBS News reported, citing a separate report from AFP.

“We are acutely aware of our responsibility as the manager of the sport,” JBC Secretary General Tsuyoshi Yasukochi told reporters on Sunday. “We will take whatever measures we can.”

Mauricio Sulaiman, the president of the World Boxing Council, also paid tribute to both boxers:

The boxing world is in shock and deep sorrow for the tragic deaths of 2 boxers who fought in the same card in Japan. May they rest in peace and their inspiration serve to all to work on finding ways to protect our boxers of the world — Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) August 9, 2025

The deaths of Kotari and Urakawa come after a Nigerian boxer also died after collapsing in the ring during a March fight.

Do you watch boxing? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju, a professional boxer from Nigeria, died suddenly over the weekend after he collapsed in the third round of a light-heavyweight fight in Ghana,” the New York Post reported on April 2.

“Oluwasegun tragically died Saturday at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, located in the capital of Accra, after he collapsed less than halfway through his eight-round bout against Ghana’s Jon Mbanugu,” the outlet’s report continued.

In February, Irish boxer John Cooney died a week after suffering an intracranial hemorrhage during a super-featherweight title fight against Nathan Howells in Belfast, CBS reported.

WARNING: The following videos contain images that may disturb some readers.

Rest-In Peace 🕊️ John Cooney#Boxing is an amazingly BRUTAL sport. Fans always take for granted the dangers these fighters face in the ring. A fighter shouldn’t be taking 20+ punches to the face with no counters. His team & ref needed to do better. #CooneyHowells pic.twitter.com/FO44s8Erlb — 🐱Cat_Boxing🥊Death2Project25’💀 (@CatACor21) February 8, 2025

A “Manuel Velazquez” poll cited by CNN in 2019 found that an average of 13 boxers die every year as a result of injuries sustained during fights.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.