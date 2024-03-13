Share
Entertainment

New Details Emerge: Legendary 'Dragon Ball' Creator Had Brain Tumor Surgery Before Death

 By Jack Davis  March 13, 2024 at 1:21pm
Share

New details have emerged about the condition of manga artist Akira Toriyama, who created the wildly popular “Dragon Ball” series, and died March 1.

The official X account for “Dragon Ball” said merely that Toriyama died at the age of 68 “due to acute subdural hematoma.”

However, further details were not immediately announced for the manga artist, who once referred to himself as a recluse, according to The New York Times.

Comedian Tomohide Ohkawa, who was Toriyama’s friend for 16 years, said Toriyama had suffered from health issues since at least 2023, according to CBR.

Although Toriyama was hospitalized during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohkawa said his friend had no seirous health issues until 2022.

Trending:
The Best Moment From the Oscars: Michael Keaton Went Full Batman

Ohkawa said Toriyama contacted him in April 2023 and noted that he might be hospitalized due to a brain tumor.

Toriyama underwent surgery for the tumor last month,  Ohkawa said.

Ohkawa said he did not know if there was a connection between the surgery and the manga creator’s March 1 death.

Takao Koyama, an anime screenwriter, said the creator of the “Dragon Ball” series had been having health issues since last year.

“Subdural hematoma. I wonder if you hit your head?“ Koyama said.

“It seems you’ve been suffering from illness since last year. That’s unfortunate. It must have been quite difficult for you. I was also hospitalized for 100 days last year, so I can empathize with you.”

Koyama was hospitalized for gangrene last year.

Related:
Anti-Israel Protesters Succeed in Destroying Priceless Historic Painting

“I never imagined that he would pass away before me,” Koyama said.

Toriyama’s death was not announced until March 7.

The “Dragon Ball” series, which debuted in 1984 in manga — or comic book — form in Japan, featured the adventures of protagonist Son Goku as he searched for the seven magical titular orbs. When gathered, the orbs summon a dragon which grants the holder one wish.

Fighting against Goku were the Saiyans, a race of humanoid aliens of which Goku was one; he had been sent to Earth by the alien race to conquer the planet but had lost his memories due to a head injury in his infancy.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




New Details Emerge: Legendary 'Dragon Ball' Creator Had Brain Tumor Surgery Before Death
Mastermind of Huge Marriage Fraud Operation That Sought Green Cards for 600 Immigrants Sentenced to Prison
The Best Moment From the Oscars: Michael Keaton Went Full Batman
Just In: House Votes to Pass Potential TikTok Ban, Which Could Decide Fate of the App
Former UFC Champion Airlifted to Hospital After Heroically Saving His Parents' Lives
See more...

Conversation