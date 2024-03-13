New Details Emerge: Legendary 'Dragon Ball' Creator Had Brain Tumor Surgery Before Death

New details have emerged about the condition of manga artist Akira Toriyama, who created the wildly popular “Dragon Ball” series, and died March 1.

The official X account for “Dragon Ball” said merely that Toriyama died at the age of 68 “due to acute subdural hematoma.”

However, further details were not immediately announced for the manga artist, who once referred to himself as a recluse, according to The New York Times.

Comedian Tomohide Ohkawa, who was Toriyama’s friend for 16 years, said Toriyama had suffered from health issues since at least 2023, according to CBR.

Although Toriyama was hospitalized during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohkawa said his friend had no seirous health issues until 2022.

Ohkawa said Toriyama contacted him in April 2023 and noted that he might be hospitalized due to a brain tumor.

Toriyama underwent surgery for the tumor last month, Ohkawa said.

Ohkawa said he did not know if there was a connection between the surgery and the manga creator’s March 1 death.

Update: Akira Toriyama’s (Dragon Ball’s Creator) assistant confirmed that the late artist had a brain tumor which resulted in his unfortunate passing🕊️ pic.twitter.com/vZmrQ2pxPS — Raphouse TV (RHTV) (@raphousetv7) March 12, 2024

Takao Koyama, an anime screenwriter, said the creator of the “Dragon Ball” series had been having health issues since last year.

“Subdural hematoma. I wonder if you hit your head?“ Koyama said.

“It seems you’ve been suffering from illness since last year. That’s unfortunate. It must have been quite difficult for you. I was also hospitalized for 100 days last year, so I can empathize with you.”

Koyama was hospitalized for gangrene last year.

“I never imagined that he would pass away before me,” Koyama said.

Toriyama’s death was not announced until March 7.

The “Dragon Ball” series, which debuted in 1984 in manga — or comic book — form in Japan, featured the adventures of protagonist Son Goku as he searched for the seven magical titular orbs. When gathered, the orbs summon a dragon which grants the holder one wish.

Fighting against Goku were the Saiyans, a race of humanoid aliens of which Goku was one; he had been sent to Earth by the alien race to conquer the planet but had lost his memories due to a head injury in his infancy.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.