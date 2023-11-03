Share
Illegals Caught with Explosives 'Tailored for Terrorism' Have GOP Raising New Alarms on Biden's Risky Border Policies

 By George C. Upper III  November 3, 2023 at 11:04am
Four Republican senators warned that the current administration’s border policies show that President Joe Biden isn’t willing to “protect the homeland.”

Sens. John Barrasso of Wyoming, John Cornyn and Ted Cruz of Texas, and Pete Ricketts of Nebraska held a press conference Tuesday after a recent visit to the nation’s southern border in which they reiterated Republicans’ interest in curbing illegal immigration.

Ricketts said that the lack of border security meant that the U.S. was “opening ourselves up for a terrorist attack,” and Barrasso noted that an unstated number of immigrants had been taken into custody with “explosive devices ‘tailored for terrorism'” in their possession, Fox News reported.

Cornyn noted the importance of trade between the U.S. and Mexico for the economy, but added that “the problem is President Biden has outsourced our immigration policy to criminal organizations.”

“They don’t really know who these people are,” he added later in the news conference, referring to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. “They certainly don’t know who the ‘gotaways’ are.

Judge in Trump 'Insurrectionist' Ballot Appearance Trial Donated to Group Formed to 'Prevent Violent Insurrections' After J6

“More than a million and a half, maybe approaching 2 million, people who have been detected on cameras and other sensors but who have evaded Border Patrol,” he said.

Cornyn suggested that many of the so-called ‘gotaways’ run from law enforcement because they’re smuggling illegal drugs like fentanyl into the country.

However, he expressed greater concern about the possibility of radicalized terrorists entering the country illegally across the southern border with Mexico.

“What happened in Israel on October 7 is a reminder that terrorist organizations can strike at any time,” he said. “And while we know that one Sept. 11, 2001, 19 terrorists killed 3,000 Americans, we know that there have been hundreds or more of people on the terrorist watchlist that have been detected at the border.”



“But we don’t know how many more — and the Biden administration can’t tell you — made their way safely into the interior of the United States,” he added ominously.

Cruz added that Border Patrol agents were “frustrated beyond belief” at Biden administration policies that led to illegal immigrants being released after the agents had risked their lives to detain them.

Another Republican in the Senate, Tennessee’s Marsha Blackburn, noted two weeks ago that officials stopped 18 people who were on the terrorist “watchlist” from crossing illegally into the United States.

Texas Scores Big Win Over Biden Admin as Judge Orders Feds to Stop 'Disassembling, Degrading, Tampering with' Border Barriers

“The attack on Israel should serve as a warning as to why we must secure the border,” she wrote.

Politifact, however, noted that the threats against the U.S. are very different from those facing Israel.

“They both involve borders, but the comparison ends there,” David Bier, an immigration expert at the libertarian Cato Institute, told the outlet. “People aren’t crossing the border to conduct terrorist attacks or take over parts of the United States. A very small percentage may come to commit ordinary crimes, like selling drugs, but overwhelmingly, they are coming for economic opportunity and freedom.”

George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Conversation