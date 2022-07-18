TX Gov's Plan to Bus Illegals to DC Works - Desperate DC Mayor Asks for Fed Help to Stop Invasion

Democrats in Washington, D.C., are directly feeling the effects of open-border policies, thanks to Republicans like Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

During an appearance on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday, Democrat Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was asked about reports of homeless shelters in the city filling up with illegal immigrants.

Host Margaret Brennan cited a report from The Washington Post that the shelters were filling up with illegal immigrants that had been brought to the city by bus from Texas and Arizona.

“This is a very significant issue,” Bowser said. “We have for sure called on the federal government to work across state lines to prevent people from really being tricked into getting on buses.”

In April, Abbott began carrying out his pledge to send illegal immigrants coming into his state to Washington, CNN reported.

“By busing migrants to Washington, D.C., the Biden administration will be able to more immediately meet the needs of the people they are allowing to cross our border,” Abbott said in a statement at the time.

“Texas should not have to bear the burden of the Biden administration’s failure to secure our border.”

It is unclear why Bowser alleged the migrants were being “tricked,” into getting on the bus, as CNN reported the illegal immigrants got on the bus voluntarily. Venezuela migrant Juan Luis Rondon Martinez said the staff on the bus “treated us well.”

Abbott has sent additional buses of migrants to D.C. since then, Fox News reported Sunday. His reason for doing so continues to be logical.

Abbott and the rest of the Republican Party have been vehemently opposed to the Biden administration’s open-border policies, which have led to an invasion at the southern border. As such, why should they be the ones to deal with the effects?

Since Democratic elites in D.C. are the ones pushing open-border policies, it is only fair they feel the effects of their proposals. Nonetheless, Bowser continued to make excuses.

“We think they’re largely asylum seekers who are going to final destinations that are not Washington, D.C,” Bowser said.

“I worked with the White House to make sure that FEMA provided a grant to a local organization that is providing services to folks. I fear that they’re being tricked into nationwide bus trips when their final destinations are places all over the United States of America.”

In addition to her unsubstantiated allegations about migrants being “tricked” into boarding the busses, her response shows a refusal to accept responsibility for leftist policies.

If Bowser was honest with herself, she would admit the solution to this problem is to stop allowing illegal immigrants to invade the United States.

Instead, she simply called on the federal government to intervene and stop Abbott from busing the migrants to D.C. This would not fix the problem, but rather pawn it off on people who had nothing to do with creating it.

By sending migrants to the city full of politicians who champion open borders, Abbott has successfully exposed the hypocrisy of the Democratic elite.

