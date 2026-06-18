Tyler Robinson's Transgender Lover Given Immunity for Statement to Prosecutors

As the case surrounding the horrific killing of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk continues, more details surrounding the tragedy have come to light.

That includes some curious details about the self-proclaimed transgender roommate and lover of Kirk’s alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson.

Fox News, citing court documents, reported Wednesday that Lance Twiggs, Robinson’s partner, is the recipient of “limited immunity.”

Twiggs has what’s known as “use immunity” after prosecutors wanted to use Twiggs’ testimony in the ongoing case for Robinson.

According to Cornell Law, “use immunity” effectively means that Twiggs cannot have his testimony used against him — though he can have other evidence used against him should prosecutors pursue such a path.

It appears Twiggs only got “use immunity” and not “derivative use immunity,” which would have offered broader protections.

Specifically, it appears that authorities took interest in two very specific Twiggs communiques.

First, there was a recorded statement that prosecutors took great interest in.

“On April 20, 2026, in preparation for the preliminary hearing, Mr. Twiggs gave a recorded statement under oath and after an admonition that any false statement would be punishable by law and could be charged as obstruction of justice,” prosecutors wrote in court filings obtained by Fox News.

“Mr. Twiggs was also given use-immunity by the United States Attorney’s Office and the Utah County Attorney’s Office — meaning that his statements at that April 20 meeting could not be used against him.”

Secondly, authorities were also interested in utilizing Twiggs’ messages to Robinson on the day of the Kirk assassination.

Kirk was tragically killed at Utah Valley University, where he was participating in his typical campus debates.

The killing occurred on Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah, and marked the beginning of tumult for just about anyone who was in Kirk’s orbit.

(Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, has since been thrust into a leadership role at TPUSA.)

The ensuing fallout from the killing itself has similarly been hectic.

Robinson’s team, for one, has made multiple requests to the court, ranging from getting prosecutors disqualified to blocking video evidence.

His team has not always been successful.

“My question for you is knowing this, why didn’t you file a motion prior to today’s hearing knowing that this court would be in this position based off of your request to prepare the court, prepare opposing parties, and to be efficient in our use of time,” a judge told Robinson’s legal team.

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