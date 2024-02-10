UFC Fighter Sean Strickland Tells 'Cancer' Jake Paul 'I'd Take Your F******* Life' After He Takes Shot at the MMA Star
The adverbs and adjectives were flying on social media as fighter Jake Paul decided to poke former UFC Champion Sean Strickland.
The derision had its roots in a sparring match between an influencer named Sneako, who had invited Strickland’s wrath, as noted by Sports Illustrated. The match lasted as long as it did because Strickland gave Sneako the first three minutes to take his best shots, then pummeled his opponent until he was restrained.
WARNING: The following videos contain language that some may find offensive.
Sneako spars former UFC champ Sean Strickland pic.twitter.com/NYGDs6q8oJ
— AISNEAKIO (@AISneakio) February 9, 2024
Enter Paul from his corner of the world of X.
“Shawn Strickland you’re embarrassing for trying to stop sneako like that you weren’t even able to drop someone with no experience while going all out You’re a horrid boxer that only picks on inexperienced people,” he posted.
“I’ll fly you to PR and we can fight on camera … if you win I’ll give you $1 million (half your net worth) But if you get dropped you have to get Betr tattooed on you. DM me. But just like paddy I’m guessing you’ll find a way to run,” he posted.
— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 9, 2024
Strickland responded. First came a playground-worthy taunt, followed by ellipses and anger.
“You lost to a part time boxer lol,” Strickland posted.
Actually Jake I’ll make you a better deal because money can’t buy happiness and you have plenty of it and youre still a c*** … No cameras, me and you in a desert … That would buy my happiness … No Instagram, no likes, no games … Just you that’s what I want,” Strickland wrote in a follow-up post.
And then he got really mad.
“I want to conclude this, I want you all to understand the phenomenon that is Jake. You’re a professional troll, you fight retired small MMA fighters because you’re a troll but the worst part of it all is that you’re a cancer,” Strickland wrote.
“You inspire people to accomplish nothing, to be nothing. You inspire people to be trolls because you were successful at it. Jake Paul you might be rich but you’re not man, you byproduct of society that has fallen,” he wrote.
— Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 10, 2024
“Your trolls will rally around you and be inspired to be like you but understand one thing, you and your troll army are not my equals. Enjoy your virtual world with the understanding that you’re a cancer on this country. Money will never buy you dignity. Enjoy,” he wrote.
Ascending, or descending as the case may be, to another plane of insults, including what in some parts of society might be considered a threat, Strickland then wrote, “If it were legal I’d take your f***ing life with a smile on my face. Is there any place on this earth I can take this man’s life and walk?”
Paul responded with a hard jab of psychobabble.
“Constantly talking about killing people, calling them scumbags or wishing them to die bc they don’t agree with your opinion reeks of insecurity, not of being a confident man. Be betr buddy,” he posted.
