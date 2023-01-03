Parler Share
Sports
News
UFC President Dana White addresses the 2020 Republican National Convention virtually on Aug. 27, 2020.
UFC President Dana White addresses the 2020 Republican National Convention virtually on Aug. 27, 2020. (Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee / Getty Images)

UFC President Dana White Apologizes After Video of Physical Altercation with Wife Emerges

 By Richard Moorhead  January 3, 2023 at 9:08am
Parler Share

Ultimate Fighting Champion President Dana White was filmed in a fight of his own on New Year’s Eve in Cabo, Mexico.

This wasn’t in the Octagon, however.

White was filmed striking his own wife — twice — at a nightclub shortly after midnight, according to TMZ.

Based on the footage, Anne White slapped her husband first before the UFC president reciprocated with more forceful blows.

Trending:
Founding Drummer of Rock Band Dead at 45: 'He Laid Down to Rest and Simply Faded Out'

The video of the altercation doesn’t appear to have recorded more than a few seconds of the incident.

Witnesses familiar with the scuffle described the Whites as inebriated at the time.

Should Dana White retire from the UFC?

White offered a profound apology for his conduct in a video interview with TMZ after the incident.

“You’ve heard me say for years, ‘There’s never ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman,’ and now here I am on TMZ talking about it,” White said.

“There was definitely a lot of alcohol involved, but that’s no excuse,” he said.

“I literally am making no excuses for this thing at all. It’s never happened before, it’s the first time that it’s ever happened.”



In a statement of her own, Anne White described the altercation as a break from her husband’s normal character.

Related:
Watch: Fox Sports Debate Goes Off the Rails on Live TV, Voice Cracks and Glasses Come Off: 'I'm in the Effin' Hall of Fame!'

“Dana and I have been married for almost 30 years. To say this is out of character for him is an understatement — nothing like this has ever happened before,” she said of the incident to TMZ.

“Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year’s Eve, and things got out of control on both sides. We’ve talked this through as a family and apologized to each other.”

“I just hope people will respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.”

White also indicated that he’s concerned for his kids after the domestic incident.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




UFC President Dana White Apologizes After Video of Physical Altercation with Wife Emerges
Former Kamala Harris Aides Reveal What Made Working for Her So Toxic - Is This Why So Many Have Left?
Idaho Murder Suspect Didn't Make 2,000 Mile Cross-Country Drive Alone - There Was Someone Else in Car
NASA Chief Sounds the Alarm - Chinese Moon Base May Soon Be Over Our Heads
Idaho Murder Suspect Receiving Jailhouse Accommodation in One Important Way
See more...

Conversation