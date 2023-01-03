Ultimate Fighting Champion President Dana White was filmed in a fight of his own on New Year’s Eve in Cabo, Mexico.

This wasn’t in the Octagon, however.

White was filmed striking his own wife — twice — at a nightclub shortly after midnight, according to TMZ.

Based on the footage, Anne White slapped her husband first before the UFC president reciprocated with more forceful blows.

Dana White and his wife got into a physical altercation while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico during New Year’s Eve, an incident Dana says was, regretfully, fueled by booze.#DanaWhite #UFC #MMA #MMAIndia #DanaWhiteWife #UFCNews #MMANews pic.twitter.com/JhzsgRuCE4 — MMA India (@MMAIndiaShow) January 3, 2023

The video of the altercation doesn’t appear to have recorded more than a few seconds of the incident.

Witnesses familiar with the scuffle described the Whites as inebriated at the time.

White offered a profound apology for his conduct in a video interview with TMZ after the incident.

“You’ve heard me say for years, ‘There’s never ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman,’ and now here I am on TMZ talking about it,” White said.

“There was definitely a lot of alcohol involved, but that’s no excuse,” he said.

“I literally am making no excuses for this thing at all. It’s never happened before, it’s the first time that it’s ever happened.”







In a statement of her own, Anne White described the altercation as a break from her husband’s normal character.

“Dana and I have been married for almost 30 years. To say this is out of character for him is an understatement — nothing like this has ever happened before,” she said of the incident to TMZ.

“Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year’s Eve, and things got out of control on both sides. We’ve talked this through as a family and apologized to each other.”

“I just hope people will respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.”

White also indicated that he’s concerned for his kids after the domestic incident.

