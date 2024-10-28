Share
UFC President Dana White Reached Out to Mark Zuckerberg for Help with His Successful MMA Promotion

 By Jack Davis  October 28, 2024 at 7:00am
The UFC rankings could be in for a major overhaul, and Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg might be a part of it.

UFC chief Dana White confirmed in a recent interview that he reached out to Zuckerberg because he wants to explore the concept of using artificial intelligence for the rankings, according to ESPN.

“I could go on and on and on but I won’t,” White said.

“We literally had meetings this week to work on it. I actually talked to Mark Zuckerberg, too, about AI, so yeah. I’m totally going to fix the rankings. We’re going to make a lot of strong moves here coming into 2025,” White explained.

Since 2013, the UFC’s rankings have been determined by a pre-selected group of media outlets.

White has said he is fed up with that system.

“I just can’t handle incompetence,” White said. “I just can’t take it anymore. It’s driving me crazy

“I can’t let people that I don’t believe know what the f*** that they’re talking about deal with the rankings anymore.

“I just can’t do it. I have to figure out a solution.”

White has signaled some kind of algorithm-based ranking might be instituted in his search for an alternative to the current system.

According to MMA Junkie, the existing ratings system has come under fire after Renato Moicano did not advance  after defeating  Benoit Saint Denis, the lack of impact that Alex Pereira versus Khalil Rountree’s had, and Max Holloway being ranked below Justin Gaethje.

An AI rankings panel has been produced by Fight Minds, an open-source project on GitHub, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Activity is highly valued,” algorithm programmer Chris Genachte said.

“Points are awarded for winning. The importance of whom you defeat, as well as how you win are also factors,” he explained.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation