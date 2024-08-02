The 2024 Paris Olympics continue to be a source of controversy due to Thursday’s events, which featured a women’s boxing match between Algeria’s Imane Khelif and Italy’s Angela Carini.

In response many in the sports world spoke out, condemning Khelif’s ability to box Carini — including former UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland, who took to X to vent his rage.

Where is the controversy over Khelif’s boxing Carini coming from?

Khelif was initially perceived to be transgender.

However, upon further investigation, the situation was not so simple as Khelif has been diagnosed with a rare medical condition, Differences of Sexual Development.

The Cleveland Clinic defined the condition: “Disorders of sexual development are conditions where a person’s reproductive organs and genitals are ‘mismatched’ at birth. Examples include male chromosomes (XY) and genitalia that appears female (vulva) or female chromosomes (XX) and genitalia that appears male (penis). Some people with DSDs have characteristics of both sexes.”

While the International Boxing Association previously disqualified Khelif, the International Olympic Committee gave the green light to the bout.

Anyone familiar with Strickland knows he never holds back as indicated by an X post made on Thursday where he said the sitiuation was, “Such an utter disgrace.”

Such an utter disgrace. This is a man, a mentally ill man beating up women. There are 2 genders and that is a man Never accept this woke corporate agenda Harley Davidson would be proud, one of many companies who support this financially and ideologically https://t.co/w6JdJo3ucy — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) August 1, 2024

Do you agree with Strickland? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

As the specifics of the situation were made public, Strickland preceded to post a video in which he elaborated on why he still disapproved of Khelif’s inclusion in the women’s division.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

Here’s the facts. The Olympics didn’t test this boxer for political reasons. This boxer has failed a gender test in the past. The boxer may be intersex.. This situation was created because the Olympics failed their athletes and their fans out of political wokeness. pic.twitter.com/c5fRqGyiny — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) August 1, 2024

“We know this boxer failed a gender test. We know that this boxer was not tested for her/his gender in the Olympics. We know the Olympics gender test consists of, ‘Hey, what does your passport say?’ And you can’t blame us for being skeptical of the Olympics after they just f***ing shove this transgender f***ing cesspool down our f***ing throats.”

Strickland then gave Khelif “the benefit of the doubt. Let’s just say that, yes, you did fail a gender test, and yes, you do have male chromosomes, and yes, you were born a woman, and you claim to be a woman.”

But — as Strickland said in conclusion — Khelif could have chosen any other path in life but chose to box women.

To be sure, Stickland is still correct in recognizing the problem in having Khelif compete against women.

As Reuters explained, a female with XY (male) chromosomes still presents a danger in women’s sports. “Women’s sports categories exist in most sports in recognition of the clear advantage that going through male puberty gives an athlete.”

“That advantage is not just through higher testosterone levels but also in muscle mass, skeletal advantage and faster twitch muscle. In combat sports such as boxing, this can be a serious safety issue.”

Strickland and other critics, like author J.K. Rowling, still have firm ground to stand on in criticizing Khelif.

Someone has a rare medical condition that grants physical advantages afforded to a man and proceeds to make the choice to pursue a career that involves beating women — it just isn’t fair.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.