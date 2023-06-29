UFO Bombshell: Rubio Has Heard Firsthand Accounts of Secret Retrieval Program

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida has revealed that a shocking claim by a whistleblower that the U.S. is operating a UFO retrieval program has been supported by officials in “high positions within our government.”

Rubio, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in a Monday interview with NewsNation that multiple people have told his panel they have “firsthand knowledge” of such a program.

David Grusch, formerly of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, came forward about the program earlier this month, according to another NewsNation report.

Officials are “retrieving non-human-origin technical vehicles — call it spacecraft if you will — non-human exotic-origin vehicles that have either landed or crashed,” Grusch said.

“Naturally, when you recover something that’s either landed or crashed, sometimes you encounter dead pilots and, believe it or not, as fantastical as that sounds, it’s true,” he added.

“We’re definitely not alone. … The data points quite empirically that we’re not alone.”

Rubio said he is not taking a side on the claims.

“I don’t find them either not credible or credible. … Understand some of these claims are things that are beyond the realm of what any of us has ever dealt with,” he said.

But the number of people coming forward makes him want to take an honest look at their story.

“Most of these people at some point, or maybe even currently, have held very high clearances and high positions within our government. So you do ask yourself, ‘What incentive would so many people, with that kind of qualification — these are serious people — have to come forward and make something up?’” Rubio said.

“What I think we owe them is just a mature … listening and trying to put all these pieces together and just sort of intake the information without any prejudgment or jumping to any conclusions.”

Rubio said that the whistleblowers have shown courage.

“A lot of these people came to us even before these protections were in the law for whistleblowers to come forward,” he said.

“Some of these people still work in the government, and frankly a lot of them are very fearful of their jobs, fearful of their clearances, fearful of their career, and some frankly are fearful of harm coming to them.”

Rubio’s revelation comes two weeks after a Rasmussen poll showed 62 percent of Americans think it’s likely the government is hiding the truth about UFOs.

The survey was conducted among 1,092 American adults on June 7, 8 and 11 and had a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.

