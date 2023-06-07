UFO Bombshell: Feds Possess Intact Advanced Alien Craft, Says US Intelligence Whistleblower

An Air Force veteran who has come forward as a whistleblower says the U.S. government has been collecting intact vehicles that were not made by humans, as well as fragments of vehicles that have crashed.

David Grusch, formerly of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, said a crash retrieval program has been in existence for some time, according to News Nation.

Officials are “retrieving non-human origin technical vehicles, call it spacecraft if you will, non-human exotic origin vehicles that have either landed or crashed,” Grusch said.

“We’re definitely not alone,” Grusch confirmed. “The data points, quite empirically that we’re not alone.”

Grusch said he did not believe, at first, the program existed.

“I thought it was totally nuts and I thought at first I was being deceived, it was a ruse. People started to confide in me. Approach me. I have plenty of senior, former, intelligence officers that came to me, many of which I knew almost my whole career, that confided in me that they were part of a program.”

“They told me, based on their oral testimony, and they provided me documents and other proof, that there was in fact a program that the UAP Task Force was not read into,” he said, referring to what was once called the “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena” task force, which is now called the “All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office.”

He said Americans have never been told the truth about this highly secret group.

“There is a sophisticated disinformation campaign targeting the U.S. populace which is extremely unethical and immoral,” Grusch said.

Grusch told The Debrief that Congress has illegally denied the information that exists on the program and that he is battling retaliation for disclosing some of what he knows.

Grusch said he left the government in April so he could have some freedom to reveal what he knows.

In a statement cleared for publication by the Pentagon, Grusch said UFO “legacy programs” have long been concealed within “multiple agencies nesting UAP activities in conventional secret access programs without appropriate reporting to various oversight authorities.”

He said America has undertaken a “publicly unknown Cold War for recovered and exploited physical material — a competition with near-peer adversaries over the years to identify UAP crashes/landings and retrieve the material for exploitation/reverse engineering to garner asymmetric national defense advantages.”

Karl E. Nell, a retired Army Colonel and current aerospace executive who was the Army’s liaison for the UAP Task Force from 2021 to 2022, said Grusch’s “assertion concerning the existence of a terrestrial arms race occurring sub-rosa over the past 80 years focused on reverse engineering technologies of unknown origin is fundamentally correct, as is the indisputable realization that at least some of these technologies of unknown origin derive from non-human intelligence.”

“The non-human intelligence phenomenon is real. We are not alone. Retrievals of this kind are not limited to the United States. This is a global phenomenon, and yet a global solution continues to elude us,” said Jonathan Grey, who analyzes UFOs for the National Air and Space Intelligence Center.

Grey said the time has come to tell the public the whole story.

“The existence of complex historical programs involving the coordinated retrieval and study of exotic materials, dating back to the early 20th century, should no longer remain a secret,” he said.

“The majority of retrieved, foreign exotic materials have a prosaic terrestrial explanation and origin — but not all, and any number higher than zero in this category represents an undeniably significant statistical percentage,” he said.

Grey said some secrecy is necessary.

“Though a tough nut to crack, potential technological advancements may be gleaned from non-human intelligence/UAP retrievals by any sufficiently advanced nation and then used to wage asymmetrical warfare, so, therefore, some secrecy must remain,” he said.

“However, it is no longer necessary to continue to deny that these advanced technologies derived from non-human intelligence exist at all or to deny that these technologies have landed, crashed, or fallen into the hands of human beings,” he said.

Eric W. Davis, an astrophysicist who assisted federal UFO programs since 2007, said in some cases, materials retrieved led him to believe, “We couldn’t make it ourselves,” according to a 2020/2021 report in The New York Times.

Davis said that he had given a briefing to the Department of Defense about retrievals from “off-world vehicles not made on this earth” and that in 2019 he briefed officials of the Senate Armed Services Committee and Senate Intelligence Committee about unexplained objects that had been retrieved.

