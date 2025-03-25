Share
Head coach Dan Hurley of the Connecticut Huskies reacts to a referee on March 13 in the first half of a quarterfinal game against the Villanova Wildcats during the Big East Men's Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Head coach Dan Hurley of the Connecticut Huskies reacts to a referee on March 13 in the first half of a quarterfinal game against the Villanova Wildcats during the Big East Men's Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Ugly March Madness Video Leads to Alleged Threats, Potential Police Involvement

 By Bryan Chai  March 25, 2025 at 3:16pm
It appears that the University of Connecticut Huskies men’s basketball program may be taking the “mad” part of “March Madness” a little too literally.

And the police, reportedly, may be involved now.

The Huskies — the now-former reigning champions of the men’s college basketball world — suffered an early exit from the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Tournament with a second-round 77-75 loss to the top-seeded University of Florida Gators on Sunday.

The team’s fiery coach, Dan Hurley, none too pleased with the refereeing in the game, let his feelings be known in an expletive-filled rant as he exited the court.

You can watch the viral video, courtesy of Charlotte Sports Live reporter Joey Ellis, below:

“I hope they don’t f*** you like they f***** us,” Hurley was seen yelling.

After another expletive, Hurley added, “I hope they don’t do that to you, Baylor.”

It appeared that Hurley was telling that to the Baylor University Bears, who would go on to lose 89-66 to Duke University in the second round.

While Hurley’s temper has actually been a national topic of discussion before, it’s what happened afterward that caught national — and potentially police — attention.

According to the New York Post, UConn’s director of men’s basketball communications Bobby Mullen allegedly threatened to “ruin” Ellis’ life if he didn’t delete the video.

The New World Herald’s Rob Reinhart is now reporting that police are involved in this matter, “as making threats is illegal in North Carolina.”

March Madness Buzzer-Beater Sparks Controversy - Many Are Saying it Shouldn't Have Counted

Reinhart also reported that the NCAA is probing the incident and “is considering a possible postseason ban and loss of scholarship spots.”

Of note, Ellis took to social media to seemingly suggest that the hatchet had been buried between him and Mullen.

“Just a quick (and hopefully final) update: Bobby Mullen and I spoke a short time ago, during which he apologized for his behavior. I accepted it … and life rolls on,” Ellis posted.

In 2024, Hurley made waves when he turned down an incredibly lucrative contract from the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers so he could stay at UConn and focus on winning championships.

Ugly March Madness Video Leads to Alleged Threats, Potential Police Involvement
