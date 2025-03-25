Ugly March Madness Video Leads to Alleged Threats, Potential Police Involvement

It appears that the University of Connecticut Huskies men’s basketball program may be taking the “mad” part of “March Madness” a little too literally.

And the police, reportedly, may be involved now.

The Huskies — the now-former reigning champions of the men’s college basketball world — suffered an early exit from the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Tournament with a second-round 77-75 loss to the top-seeded University of Florida Gators on Sunday.

The team’s fiery coach, Dan Hurley, none too pleased with the refereeing in the game, let his feelings be known in an expletive-filled rant as he exited the court.

You can watch the viral video, courtesy of Charlotte Sports Live reporter Joey Ellis, below:

After posting the clip of Dan Hurley leaving the floor post game in Raleigh, here’s an update with our latest reporting late Sunday night. @CSLonQCN pic.twitter.com/pOOvoIINhR — Joey Ellis (@Jellis1016) March 24, 2025

“I hope they don’t f*** you like they f***** us,” Hurley was seen yelling.

After another expletive, Hurley added, “I hope they don’t do that to you, Baylor.”

Do you think the reporter who took the video did anything wrong? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

It appeared that Hurley was telling that to the Baylor University Bears, who would go on to lose 89-66 to Duke University in the second round.

While Hurley’s temper has actually been a national topic of discussion before, it’s what happened afterward that caught national — and potentially police — attention.

According to the New York Post, UConn’s director of men’s basketball communications Bobby Mullen allegedly threatened to “ruin” Ellis’ life if he didn’t delete the video.

The New World Herald’s Rob Reinhart is now reporting that police are involved in this matter, “as making threats is illegal in North Carolina.”

#BREAKING: The NCAA and Raleigh police have launched an investigation into UConn’s athletic department, per source. Following the Huskies loss to Florida, Dan Hurley went on an explicative filled rant that was caught on video by a member of the media. UConn’s Director of Men’s… pic.twitter.com/qJhH4NrJlF — Rob Reinhart (@RealRobReinhart) March 24, 2025

Reinhart also reported that the NCAA is probing the incident and “is considering a possible postseason ban and loss of scholarship spots.”

Of note, Ellis took to social media to seemingly suggest that the hatchet had been buried between him and Mullen.

“Just a quick (and hopefully final) update: Bobby Mullen and I spoke a short time ago, during which he apologized for his behavior. I accepted it … and life rolls on,” Ellis posted.

In 2024, Hurley made waves when he turned down an incredibly lucrative contract from the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers so he could stay at UConn and focus on winning championships.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.