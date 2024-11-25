Share
UK and France Considering Aggressive Escalation in Ukraine 'In Light of' Trump's Election Victory: Report

 By Randy DeSoto  November 25, 2024 at 1:58pm
The United Kingdom and France are reportedly planning to ramp up their involvement in Ukraine, given a potential pullback of U.S. support for the embattled nation in its war with Russia when President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January.

“Discussions are underway between the UK and France on defense cooperation, particularly with a view to creating a hard core of allies in Europe, focused on Ukraine and wider European security,” a British military source told the French news outlet Le Monde.

Further, during an interview with the BBC over the weekend, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot called on the Western allies to “not set and express red lines” regarding their support for Ukraine.

When asked whether France would send troops to help Ukraine, Barrot responded, “We do not discard any option.”

“We will support Ukraine as intensely and as long as necessary. Why? Because it is our security that is at stake. Each time the Russian army progresses by one square kilometre, the threat gets one square kilometre closer to Europe,” he explained.

That support in the near term may take the form of French personnel servicing French military equipment in the country that Ukraine is using.

Barrot also suggested that France is agreeable to Ukraine joining NATO, something Russian President Vladimir Putin very much opposes.

“We are open to extending an invitation, and so in our discussions with friends and allies, and friends and allies of Ukraine, we are working to get them to closer to our positions,” he noted.

A consensus of current members of NATO is needed to be able to join the alliance.

The war in Ukraine appeared to escalate last week, with Kyiv firing both U.S. and British long-range missiles into Russia.

Moscow responded by firing what it described as a new type of hypersonic missile back at Ukraine.

Barrot told the BBC that Ukraine has permission to fire French long-range missiles into Russia, but would not confirm whether French missiles had already been used.

Meanwhile, Trump has called for an end to the hostilities and is willing to help broker a peace agreement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a radio interview Friday that Russia’s war in Ukraine will end “faster” when Trump becomes president, according to CNN.

He admitted that Ukraine is facing a challenging situation on the battlefield, where Moscow has been pressing its advantages.

Zelenskyy said the war “will end faster with the policy of this team that will now lead the White House,” referring to the incoming Trump administration.

“This is their approach, their promise to their society, and it is also very important to them,” he added.

Speaking for his country, Zelenskyy emphasized that “We must do everything to ensure that the war ends next year through diplomatic means.”

Reuters reported that Putin laid out his terms for peace talks in June.

He wants Ukraine to end its NATO membership ambitions and cede the four eastern provinces that the Russian military currently largely occupies.

