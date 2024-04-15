This really puts the “cheap” in the phrase “cheap pop.”

(For the unaware, a “cheap pop” is pro wrestling parlance for when a wrestler generates a cheer from the fans by merely mentioning the city/state they are all currently in.)

Longtime actor Michael Douglas generated quite the “cheap pop” when he mentioned France at the Canneseries, an annual television festival that takes place in Cannes, France.

The event, which concluded Wednesday, saw Douglas appearing to promote “Franklin,” a new Apple+ period piece drama that focuses on the events leading to Benjamin Franklin traveling to France to secure critical aid during America’s nascent years.







It all sounds like it has potential, particularly in a serialized format that will allow more depth than your standard two-hour movie.

And if any American icon needs more spotlight, it’s Benjamin Franklin given the number of Americans who think he’s on the $100 bill because he was a former president.

That all sounds like a nice slice of dramatized American history (a genre that is sorely lacking these days), but it would be a disservice not to call out the number of red flags attached to “Franklin,” as well.

Back to Douglas’ “cheap pop,” the 79-year-old American actor spoke to the press and offered odd praise for France, the country in which “Franklin” was entirely filmed:

“The least we could do was come back and say, ‘Thank you, France – thank you first for saving America,'” Douglas said, per Deadline. “[We are] reminding everyone of that story and role France played – and thank you for a wonderful production experience.”

Saying that France’s eventual aid and support was critical in the founding of America, that’s one thing.

But conveniently ignoring that France’s aid was only possible thanks to American grit and tenacity (Franklin was 70 years old when he made the dangerous voyage there), was just a precursor to more contemptible anti-American sentiments from Douglas.

The second red flag: “The show was a great reminder for me about how fragile democracy is,” Douglas said, responding to a question from Variety. “And I think that Ben would be highly, highly disappointed in the distortion of either a republic or democracy that the United States has become. I hope that this upcoming election will be a cathartic experience for the United States and turn the page onto a new chapter.”

(Keep in mind that Douglas’ candidate of choice in 2020 was Mike Bloomberg, so take his thoughts on American elections with a grain of salt.)

The third red flag: Apple’s track record with dramatized period pieces isn’t exactly spotless.

As mentioned above, Franklin is in desperate need of some limelight and focus given the general lack of American history that is being taught in schools these days.

Few American heroes deserve it more.

However, given the fact that Douglas seems to hate America and Apple isn’t exactly an American first company, there’s a non-zero chance that “Franklin” will be more disservice than service to aiding the reputation of its eponymous protagonist (portrayed by Douglas, of course.)

“Franklin” will debut on Apple+ on April 12.

