Many Americans who have found themselves jobless have been receiving substantial unemployment benefits thanks to coronavirus relief measures. With the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, unemployed Americans have been able to get increased jobless pay.

However, the extra money, which stands at $600 a week, will end after July 31 — with some states ending it a week sooner on July 25.

Unemployment has skyrocketed, with close to 39 million Americans filing for unemployment benefits since mid-March, according to The Associated Press.

In a way, this pandemic has created a socialist dream come true, driving people to turn to the government to take care of them.

Unfortunately for some, it will be a huge wake-up call when the socialist fairytale is over.

TRENDING: Actor Hagen Mills Dead at Age 29

Many GOP lawmakers have pointed out the payout of an extra $600 per week provides an incentive for workers not to return to looking for a job and greatly hinders reopening the economy.

In fact, some business owners have said their employees were angry when told they would be able to go back to work because the unemployment benefits pay them more than their jobs.

This is a big reason Republicans are wanting to work toward ending the extra $600 payments.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said last week that the next coronavirus relief bill would no longer include the hefty unemployment benefits. He also said the final product would not be anywhere close to the House Democrats’ $3 trillion package, Politico reported.

Do you think the $600-per-week bonus to unemployment benefits should be extended? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

McConnell cautioned that Republicans are “going to have to clean up the Democrats’ crazy policy that is paying people more to remain unemployed than they would earn if they went back to work.”

The Kentucky Republican acknowledged that some aid might still be necessary but said the beefed-up benefits will not be continued.

You can probably imagine how displeased this made some on the left who are hoping to deepen Americans’ dependence on the federal government.

Democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont posted a video Friday in which he said: “Many of my Republican colleagues in the Senate are going nuts because of the $600-a-week supplement that we provided for the extended unemployment program that we passed as part of the CARES program.”

“What Republicans are really telling you,” Sanders continued, “is they like the idea that tens of millions of workers in this country are forced to live on starvation wages.”

RELATED: Thanks to Unemployment Handouts, Employees Oppose Returning to Actual Work

Why are Republican leaders so concerned over the $600 a week supplement to unemployment benefits? Because they don’t want a precedent established where workers understand that they’re entitled to and deserve decent, livable wages. pic.twitter.com/yHP2993jmu — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 22, 2020

What would we do if we didn’t have multimillionaire leftists telling us how evil Republicans want working-class folks to starve?

Since it looks like increased unemployment benefits will be dwindling down shortly, it makes sense for those who are out of work to start the job hunt sooner rather than later.

If everyone waits until unemployment runs out, the job market will be loaded with people competing at the same time in a market squeezed by business closings resulting from government lockdowns.

“Free money” doesn’t last forever, at least not in a free and functioning society.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.