Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said that America must “turn to God” to overcome race-related problems.

“We have racism in this country, Shannon,” Patrick told “Fox News @ Night” host Shannon Bream on Wednesday. “But it’s really an issue of love. It’s loving God. You cannot love your fellow man, if you don’t love God — and we have a country where we’ve been working really hard, particularly on the left, to kick God out.”

“We need a culture change to address this racism. You cannot change the culture of a country until you change the character of mankind,” Patrick continued.

Protests surrounding George Floyd, who died in police custody on May 25, have spread internationally.

In some case, protests have turned violent, causing injuries and property damage.

“The crime against George Floyd, in my view, was a crime against all black America and against humanity and we’re coming together,” Patrick said. “We’ve got a lot of healing to do and we can’t do it unless we turn to God and we need to do that now more than ever.”

“And for billions of us on the planet, we believe you can’t do that unless you accept Jesus Christ, unless you accept God.

“And God has been left out of this equation,” he added, “through all of this.”

Patrick also called out former Secretary of Defense James Mattis’ for his recent comments about President Donald Trump.

Mattis came out hard against Trump on Wednesday, releasing a statement to The Atlantic blaming him for the violence.

“Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try,” said Mattis, whom Trump asked to resign in December 2018. “Instead, he tries to divide us.”

The problem with asking for someone to give you a letter of resignation, which you do as a courtesy to help them save face, is that it is then harder to say you fired them. I did fire James Mattis. He was no good for Obama, who fired him also, and was no good for me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020

“We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort,” he added.

“I think the timing was terrible, Shannon,” Patrick said in regard to Mattis’ remarks. “And I think there are a lot of people speaking up now that are creating real distractions and undermining what we’re all trying to do in this country.”

