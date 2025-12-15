United Airlines Jet Loses Power on Takeoff, Ignites Fire at Virginia Runway

A United Airlines jet returned to Dulles International Airport near Washington D.C. on Saturday not long after taking off on a flight to Toyo.

The plane lost power in engine during takeoff, according to CNN.

The incident ignited a fire near the runway.

The plane carried 275 passengers and 15 crew members. United said no one aboard was injured.

I’ve been briefed on United Flight 803 from Dulles to Japan. Here’s what we know:

-An engine failed on the Boeing 777-200ER shortly after take-off

-275 passengers, 15 crew members on board

-A piece of the engine cover separated and caught fire, sparking a brush fire on… https://t.co/IxkFJU2Fes — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) December 13, 2025

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a post on X the Boeing 777 lost an engine cover that ignited the fire.

A Virginia resident was able to film the plane as it dumped fuel before making its landing.

“The fire was extinguished and the flight returned to Dulles, landing safely at about 1:30 p.m. when it was checked by airport fire responders,” Emily McGee, a Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority representative, said.

United issued a statement on the incident.

“Shortly after takeoff, United flight 803 returned to Washington Dulles and landed safely to address the loss of power in one engine,” the statement said, according to WTTG-TV.

The statement said a United Club lounge at Dulles was used to temporarily house the passengers on the flight.

“United is grateful to our crews and to the teams at Washington Dulles for their quick work to help ensure the safety of everyone involved,” the statement said.

United flight 803 from Dulles to Haneda Japan had something happen to an engine on takeoff. The plane is circling to drop fuel so they can land. @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/J4tjwXJH4o — Julie Donaldson (@juliedonaldson_) December 13, 2025

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said that at 12:20 p.m., as it took off, “United flight 803 ignited some brush around the runway as it was departing Dulles Airport.”

“The fire was extinguished and the flight returned to Dulles, landing safely at about 1:30 p.m. when it was checked by airport fire responders,” the statement said.

CNN reported that United would use a different airplane to carry travelers to Tokyo later Saturday.

