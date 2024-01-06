A university chancellor was unanimously fired from his position after his penchant for uploading pornography was discovered.

The New York Post reported that the longtime UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow was removed from the role after it emerged that he was posting explicit content online with his wife under the name “Sexy Happy Couple.”

In a vague statement posted online, Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman described Gow’s behavior as “abhorrent.”

“Upon my recommendation, the UW Board of Regents today terminated Dr. Joe Gow from his position as chancellor of UW-La Crosse effective immediately,” he wrote.

“In recent days, we learned of specific conduct by Dr. Gow that has subjected the university to significant reputational harm. His actions were abhorrent.”

“As a tenured faculty member, Dr. Gow will be placed on paid administrative leave as he transitions into his faculty role at UW-La Crosse,” he continued.

“However, I have filed a complaint this evening with interim Chancellor Betsy Morgan regarding Dr. Gow’s status as a tenured faculty member, asking that such status be reviewed.

“In addition, an outside law firm has been engaged to undertake a fulsome investigation of the matter.”

Meanwhile, UW System Regent President Karen Walsh accused Gow of showing a “reckless disregard” for his powerful position.

“This Board is charged with the stewardship of our great Universities of Wisconsin,” she wrote.

“Unfortunately, Dr. Joe Gow has shown a reckless disregard for the role he was entrusted with at UW-La Crosse to serve students, faculty and staff, and the campus community.

“The outrage over his behavior is evidenced by the unanimous vote by the UW Board of Regents to terminate him as chancellor. We are alarmed, and disgusted, by his actions, which were wholly and undeniably inconsistent with his role as chancellor.”

Joe Gow, the chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, was fired after his porn career with his wife came to light. @JesseKirschNews has more. pic.twitter.com/6uxm5KCuMm — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 30, 2023

In an interview with Milwaukee Journal Sentinel after his dismissal, Gow pointed out that the videos were not relevant to the university.

“There’s nothing said about the University of Wisconsin; there’s nothing said about the chancellor (on the videos),” he explained.

“So someone else would have to make those associations. And then someone would have to say those are problematic.”

Gow’s interest in pornography dates back years.

In 2018, the Post revealed how he had ruffled feathers with the university’s hierarchy after inviting adult film actress Nina Hartler to speak to the students.

The talk, for which she was paid $5,000 reportedly lasted a full 90 minutes and covered her decades long career in the porn industry.

The school’s then president, Ray Cross, wrote to Gow at the time to warn that the distasteful move could cost him a raise. Gow ended up apologizing and paying for the talk out of his own pocket.

