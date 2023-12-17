Capitol Police Open Investigation After Gay Pornography Filmed in Senate Room Posted on Internet

The U.S. Capitol Police are investigating what appears to be a sexual encounter between two men that was filmed and eventually shared online.

The incident appeared to take place in a hearing room inside the Hart Senate Office Building.

“We are aware and looking into this,” a representative of the Capitol Police told the Advocate, a publication aimed at gay readers.

A representative of the Capitol Police said it “cannot confirm details regarding the people in the video,” according to CNN.

Cardin staffer linked to sex tape leaves Senate https://t.co/S4PTlDdZdt — POLITICO (@politico) December 16, 2023

The Daily Caller reported on the video on Friday.

The Daily Caller reported the room was room 216, in which the Judiciary Committee meets.

To be clear; the scandal is not that a gay staffer filmed a sex tape in his workplace in an official Senate building. It’s that a staffer filmed a sex tape at work. It’s not any worse because it’s a gay guy—but also hiding behind identity as a defense is a disgrace & insult. — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) December 16, 2023



The Daily Caller blurred the face of a naked individual appearing in the video.

It said the video was initially shared “in a private group for gay men in politics.”

Reports have indicated at least one of the men in the video worked for the office of Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland.

CNN wrote that it “reached out to Cardin’s office and was directed to a statement posted by Aidan Maese-Czeropski on LinkedIn.”

That statement said, in part, “This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda. While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgement, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace.

“I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters,” Maese-Czeropski wrote.

Early on Saturday, as the video was making the rounds, a representative for Cardin’s office said, “We have seen the media reports. As this is a personnel matter and under review, we will not be commenting further at this time,” according to Newsweek.

As time went by, that comment was replaced with a more ominous one.

“Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed by the U.S. Senate. We will have no further comment on this personnel matter,” the statement said. according to the Washington Examiner.

Neither Maese-Czeropski nor anyone else has publicly admitted to being in the video.

