US Army Cutting Force By Thousands After Recruitment Failures, Leaving Biden in a Bad Spot

Despite the mounting threats from Russia, North Korea, and China, Joe Biden’s Pentagon has now announced that it is cutting the U.S. Army’s forces by 5 percent, according to reports.

On Tuesday, the thoroughly woke Pentagon announced that it was going to cut the Army’s ranks by an incredible 24,000 soldiers even as it finds difficulties recruiting new members to the service, according to Fox News.

“The Army is not asking current soldiers to leave. As the Army builds backend strength over the next few years, most installations will likely see an increase in the number of soldiers actually stationed there,” the Army said in a statement.

The service added that many of the positions being cut are in the counterinsurgency forces that were built in the wake of the terror attacks that led to the actions in Iraq and Afghanistan. The Army said these forces are in less demand, and it is time to retool the service to face new threats.

Fox News added that there “will be about 10,000 posts cut from the cavalry squadrons, Stryker brigade combat teams, infantry brigade combat teams and security force assistance brigades,” many of which are used to train foreign military forces.

The Pentagon added that the Army is “significantly over-structured” and needs to be revamped with an eye towards larger scale combat as opposed to close combat counterinsurgency operations.

Still, the Army is already down several thousand because it has been unable to get to its authorized, full strength after years of recruitment failures.

The Army is supposed to have 494,000 soldiers, but currently the number stands at only 445,000. With the cuts, the Army still has to recruit 25,000 new soldiers to reach the newly authorized 470,000 troops.

The number may be hard to reach. The Army reported missing its recruitment goals last year by a whopping 41,000. That left the service moving into a recruitment crisis as 2024 kicked off.

The recruitment crisis is so bad that the military has been slowly lowering standards to open the service up to a wider number of possible recruits.

The U.S. Air Force is so desperate to find new recruits that they have raised the age limit to 42 from the previous limit of 39.

Unfortunately, even raising the age limit is not the biggest help since so many of our younger Americans simply don’t qualify for their terrible education, slovenly weight issues, and substandard physical conditions.

A study from 2020, for instance, found that 77 percent of Americans ages 17 to 24 would not qualify to join any of our military branches. The report noted that 11 percent of this group would be disqualified based on their weight alone.

The weight issue has sent the military to create a brand-new program that allows potential recruits to join provisionally as they enter a weight loss training program ahead of boot camp.

The U.S. Army’s Future Soldier Preparatory Course, for one, takes overweight recruits right away if they first spend 90 days to lose enough weight to be sent to basic training.

Despite all these desperate efforts to win over new recruits, three of our four branches suffered missed recruitment goals, Military.com reported. Only the Marines met their goals.

Meanwhile, China’s army consists of roughly 2.2 million soldiers and growing. President Xi Jinping’s military is the fastest growing force in the world and tops America’s military by an incredible 800,000 soldiers.

Sadly, as America’s educational system continues to fail to output students educated enough to pass the military entry tests and as Joe Biden further degrades the military with obscenely woke policies, our safety and security is suffering even as the world continues to devolve into a more dangerous place.

