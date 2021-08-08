Path 27
News

Air Force Releases High-Speed Ad After Army's Woke Attempt at Attracting Recruits Draws 'Significant' Negative Commentary

Jack Davis August 8, 2021 at 1:35pm
Path 27

A hard-hitting recruitment ad from the Air Force shuns the “woke” approach to hit potential recruits head-on.

The 30-second ad mixes images of pilots and planes interspersed with blunt commentary from Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles “C.Q.” Brown.

“When I’m flying, I put my helmet on, my visor down, my mask up,” Brown said.

“You don’t know who I am — whether I’m African-American, Asian-American, Hispanic, white, male or female. You just know I’m an American airman kicking your butt. I’m General C.Q. Brown Jr. Come join us,” he said.



Trending:
29-Year Police Vet Debunks Massive Lie About Capitol Cop Suicides, Exposes Truth Behind Horrible Deaths

On YouTube, the Air Force makes it simple.

“In the U.S. Air Force, whether you’re on the ground or behind the stick at 30,000 feet, what matters most is your skill set. And the enemy knows it. Regardless of your race, ethnicity or gender, what you bring to the mission every day is what makes this the most dominant air force in the world. And the enemy knows that too,” the chatter on the Air Force YouTube page reads.

The ad, titled “Helmet,” contrasts an Army ad titled “Emma,” in which Cpl. Emma Malonelord talks about how her mothers — strong female role models — influenced her decision to enlist, according to Military.com.

Is the military the wrong place to put social justice first?

The comment section for the ads was disabled in YouTube after seeing “a significant uptick in negative commentary which … were not aligned with Army values,” said Laura DeFrancisco, spokeswoman for the Army Enterprise Marketing Office, according to Task and Purpose.

“Out of respect for our soldiers and their families, we have disabled the comments.”

Related:
In Desperate Bid to Stop Taliban Offensive, Biden Begins Massive Bombing Campaign Supported by Gunships

Brown’s ad began with a script, but the words were his, according to Military.com.

He said he spoke with the director and recalled comments that got to the heart of his view of recruiting.

“When I get in the airplane and I put my visor on and put my mask up, you don’t know if I’m African-American, you don’t know who I am,” Brown said during an interview in Washington, D.C., on Friday, according to Military.com.

“Earlier this year, at a women’s forum, I said essentially the same thing. The director said, ‘I think we want to take that.'”

Brown said his goal is to demolish “any type of barriers” for recruitment.

The YouTube ad has been viewed more than 126,000 times as of Sunday.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Path 27
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Air Force Releases High-Speed Ad After Army's Woke Attempt at Attracting Recruits Draws 'Significant' Negative Commentary
Hollywood Star's Massive Lawsuit Against Disney May Do More Damage Than Most People Realize
Amid Recall Effort, Out-of-State Senator Hits California Airwaves with Conspiratorial Claim About 'Trump Republicans'
Sheriff Makes Huge Announcement on Criminal Investigation of Andrew Cuomo
Democratic Lawmakers Who Fled Texas Now Suing Gov. Abbott, Make Wild Claim About Their Civil Rights While Some Allegedly Vacation
See more...

Conversation