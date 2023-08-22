US Gives 'Full Support' Approval of F-16 Fighter Jets to Ukraine from Denmark and Netherlands

The United States has approved a deal that will put American F-16 fighters in Ukrainian skies, but their entry into the slogging match against Russia remains months away.

Denmark and the Netherlands have been given America’s blessing to send their F-16s to Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing a U.S. official it did not name.

A social media post from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Netherlands will donate 42 F-16s, while Denmark will supply 19 jets.

A powerful and very fruitful day. I thank @MinPres Mark Rutte, his entire team, and the Dutch people for the decision on F-16s for Ukraine. Our warriors will receive 42 great combat aircraft. I thank @Statsmin Mette Frederiksen and the entire country of Denmark, as well as each… — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 20, 2023

In a formal letter supporting the deal, Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote, “I am writing to express the United States’ full support for both the transfer of F-16 fighter aircraft to Ukraine and for the training of Ukrainian pilots by qualified F-16 instructors.”

“It remains critical that Ukraine is able to defend itself against ongoing Russian aggression and violation of its sovereignty,” he said, noting that Ukraine could take “full advantage of its new capabilities as soon as the first set of pilots complete their training.”

But that is at least several months away.

Ukraine Air Force representative Yuriy Ihnat suggested on Ukrainian television that F-16s could be helping Ukraine fight Russia by the fall or winter.

However, according to The Washington Post, the first group of six Ukrainian pilots won’t finish training until next summer. Two other pilots are on a reserve list.

The Post report noted that the need for English language skills for training and the need for Ukraine to have pilots in the air to fight Russia limits the number of pilots who can participate in training.

Reuters noted that a European training program for pilots will begin in Denmark this month.

Adding F-16s to its arsenal has long been a Ukrainian dream.

On March 27, 2022, roughly one month after the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Zelenskyy called for American fighter jets to support Ukraine and accused U.S. and NATO of being “afraid to prevent this tragedy. Afraid to simply make a decision.”

Reuters spoke with Yuri Ignat, the Ukrainian Air Force representative, who said Ukraine needs fighter jets to defeat the Russians. “We would also like to have Western planes, such as F15, F16. We don’t ask for anything more, like the F35.”

“We are fighting with the equipment of the 70s and 80s; they are fighting with the equipment of 2010 and later,” he said. “We would be grateful for the Soviet-made equipment offered to us by the countries of Central Europe which still have it. But it will not be enough.”

The Post report noted that the F-16 deal follows a pattern in which Ukraine asks for weapons, is denied them initially, and is finally granted them.

“We have always given them what they need just about in time,” said Michael Clarke, a visiting professor in the department of war studies at King’s College London. “Now we may be giving them what they need, just about too late.”

However, the Biden administration said it is looking to the future and insists F-16s are not needed in the current state of the war.

“F-16s are about our long-term commitment to Ukraine and are a capability that won’t be relevant to the current counteroffensive,” said Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon’s press secretary.

