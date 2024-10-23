The U.S. Marshals Service has tracked down a man wanted in Massachusetts on child pornography charges.

Steven Labrecque, 40, was taken into custody on Monday in a wooded area near Woodstock, Connecticut, according to WFSB-TV.

Labrecque had been in the area for months, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Franklin and New Bedford police in Massachusetts sought to arrest Labrecque on charges of child pornography, photographing intimate parts of a child, intimidation of a witness, reckless endangerment of a child, threatening, obscene matter to a minor, assault, and battery.

However, the local police were unable to locate Labrecque initially.

At that point, a request was made for the Marshals Service to intervene.

Labrecque was processed by the Connecticut State Police as a fugitive from justice.

He is currently awaiting extradition to Massachusetts to face the charges against him there.

“The high-risk apprehension of Mr. Steven Labrecque on charges related to child pornography is the culmination of investigative efforts spanning multiple states and involving the close collaboration between federal, state, and local departments,” Lawrence Bobnick, acting U.S. Marshal for the District of Connecticut, said.

“Despite his extraordinary efforts to elude capture, the apprehension of Mr. Labrecque demonstrates the tenacity of the USMS Violent Fugitive Task Force and the incredible value our law enforcement partnerships have in fulfilling our mutual mission of improving the safety of the communities we serve,” Bobnick added.







Franklin Deputy Police Chief James West declined to comment, according to the Milford Daily News.

“Due to the nature of the alleged crimes and the case still being open, unfortunately we cannot comment further,” West said. “We would like to thank our law enforcement partners for their assistance in his apprehension.”

Labrecque appeared in Danielson Superior Court in Connecticut after his arrest.

He is currently being held on $75,000 bail.

Labrecque’s next scheduled court date in Connecticut is Nov. 20.

According to the Franklin Observer, it was not yet clear which Massachusetts jurisdiction would try Labrecque, or when extradition would take place.

