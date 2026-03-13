US Military Plane Lost Amid 'Operation Epic Fury': US Central Command

U.S. Central Command has confirmed that the military lost a plane as “Operation Epic Fury” continues in the Middle East.

CENTCOM put out a statement on Thursday and shared the news on X:

U.S. Central Command is aware of the loss of a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft. The incident occurred in friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury, and rescue efforts are ongoing. Two aircraft were involved in the incident. One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, and the… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 12, 2026

While the post confirms the loss of a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft, it offered few details on much else — raising a suite of questions.

“U.S. Central Command is aware of the loss of a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft,” the post read. “The incident occurred in friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury, and rescue efforts are ongoing.”

“Two aircraft were involved in the incident. One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, and the second landed safely,” it added.

“This was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire.”

CENTCOM confirmed that it would share more details as they become available.

It is not readily clear if any American lives were lost in this incident.

This less-than-ideal bit of news comes amid one of the more polarizing events of President Donald Trump’s political career.

“Operation Epic Fury” is a joint U.S.-Israeli military operation targeting Iran and had already killed Tehran’s now-former leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

While Trump and his administration have given assurances that this was a necessary military move and completely different from the disastrous Iraq war, critics and doubters have remained skeptical — even, or perhaps especially, within conservative circles that have long supported Trump’s “no new wars” mantra.

Perhaps sensing this tension, Trump told the media that with Khamenei and most of his inner circle killed shortly after the operation launched on Feb. 28, things would start winding down.

“I think the war is very complete, pretty much,” Trump told CBS News.

He added, “They have no navy, no communications, they’ve got no Air Force.”

In fact, Trump also said that the military operation was advancing much faster than the expected duration he had originally spoken of.

At least seven American troops have died so far in “Operation Epic Fury,” and were recently honored by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.