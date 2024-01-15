Share
News

US Moonshot Fails, Lunar Lander to Burn Up in Earth's Atmosphere

 By The Associated Press  January 15, 2024 at 7:26am
Share

A U.S. company’s lunar lander will soon burn up in Earth’s atmosphere after a failed moonshot.

Astrobotic Technology said its lander is now headed back toward Earth from the vicinity of the moon.

Company officials expect the mission to end on Thursday.

Astrobotic is working with NASA to track the lander’s path and said it should pose no safety risk during its fiery re-entry.

The lander, named Peregrine, rocketed from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Jan. 8.

Trending:
Bizarre Courtroom Sketch of Trump and Attorney Alina Habba Causes a Stir

It quickly developed a fuel leak that forced Astrobotic to abandon its attempt to make the first U.S. lunar landing in more than 50 years.

The company suspects a stuck valve caused a tank to rupture.

Should Americans continue to invest in moon landings?

Astrobotic said it has consulted with NASA and other government officials on how best to end the mission.

The company said it does not want to endanger satellites around Earth or create a hazard for future spacecraft flying to the moon.

It was a “difficult decision,” the company said in an online update late Sunday. “By responsibly ending Peregrine’s mission, we are doing our part to preserve the future” of space exploration.

Related:
Heartbreak for Former Champion in First Round of Australian Open

NASA paid more than $100 million to fly experiments on the Peregrine lander. It’s part of the space agency’s bid to commercialize lunar deliveries by private businesses while the government works to get astronauts back to the moon.

The lander also carried a rover from Carnegie Mellon University and other privately sponsored research, as well as the ashes and DNA from about 70 people, including “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry and science fiction author Arthur C. Clarke.

Another U.S. company, Intuitive Machines, is up next with its own lunar lander due to launch next month.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




US Moonshot Fails, Lunar Lander to Burn Up in Earth's Atmosphere
Heartbreak for Former Champion in First Round of Australian Open
Convicted Mayor's Deal Cuts Jail Time - But Now He's Been Ordered to Report for Military Service
Trump Secures Endorsement from Former Rival Who Dropped Out of Presidential Race
Beloved Actress of TV Golden Age Dead at 99
See more...

Conversation