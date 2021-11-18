Share
News
An F-35B fighter jet prepares for takeoff from the flight deck of HMS Queen Elizabeth in the Arabian Sea on Oct. 21.
An F-35B fighter jet prepares for takeoff from the flight deck of HMS Queen Elizabeth in the Arabian Sea on Oct. 21. (Punit Paranjpe - AFP / Getty Images)

US Navy Races Against the Russians After $135 Million Stealth Jet Crashes in International Waters

 By Abby Liebing  November 18, 2021 at 3:21pm
Share

A British F-35B jet crashed in international waters in the southern Mediterranean on Wednesday, and now the U.K. and U.S. militaries are teaming up to recover the plane that holds millions of dollars worth of sensitive technology.

The F-35, the U.K.’s most advanced stealth fighter jet, was one of 18 aboard the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth.

Eight belonged to the U.K., and 10 were deployed by the U.S., according to The Guardian.

The Queen Elizabeth was returning from a deployment in the Far East when the jet crashed into waters about a mile deep while taking off, the Independent reported.

The crash came during “routine flying operations,” according to the U.K. Ministry of Defense.

Trending:
Mistrial Motion Filed: Binger Withheld HD Drone Footage from Rittenhouse Defense

The pilot ejected from the aircraft and was safely returned to the ship.


However, an Anglo-American team is now scrambling to recover the high-tech fighter jet from an area frequented by Russian vessels.

It would be a very valuable find for a hostile force.

The Independent reported that the F-35 is worth around £100 million, equivalent to almost $135 million.

The jet has a top speed of 1,200 mph and carries its weapons internally to reduce drag, according to Forces Net.

It is capable of taking off from a short runway and landing vertically.

Britain purchased 48 F-35s from Lockheed Martin for £6 billion. It currently has 24 of them, with the rest to be delivered by 2025.

“The ability to operate from the sea with the most advanced fighter jets ever created is a significant moment in our history, offering reassurance to our allies and demonstrating the UK’s formidable air power to our adversaries,” British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said in a June statement, according to CNN.

Related:
Snap Decision from Heroic Taxi Driver Stops Depraved Suicide Bomber from Blowing Up Busy Hospital

The aircraft crashed close to North Africa. British military sources said “appropriate action” will be taken if any non-allied force attempts to get to the wreckage, the Independent reported.

The U.S. Navy unit taking part in the recovery operation is based in Spain and specializes in undersea salvage.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Abby Liebing
Associate Reporter
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.




loading
US Navy Races Against the Russians After $135 Million Stealth Jet Crashes in International Waters
Russian Missile Strike in Outer Space: Biden Silent After US Astronauts Are Forced to Take Cover
DeSantis Owns Joe Biden in Hilarious Stunt, Leftists Fuming
Watch: Republican House Minority Leader Rips Dems for Meddling in Rittenhouse Trial
Nicholas Sandmann Weighs in on What Rittenhouse Should Do Next
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.