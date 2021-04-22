US Senate Candidate with Strong Record on Race Says Conservatives Have Winning Message

Republican U.S. Senate candidate and former North Carolina Rep. Mark Walker believes that conservative policies offer the best opportunity for people of all races to live out the American dream.

“We’ve been able to build bridges into places and different communities that Republicans don’t normally [go], especially somebody who has our conservative voting record,” Walker recently told The Western Journal.

Walker — a former Baptist minister who served three terms representing North Carolina’s 6th Congressional District before announcing in 2019 that he would not seek re-election — echoed the admonition of the Apostle Paul, who questioned how people are going to believe something new unless someone goes and preaches it to them.

“So if we don’t go, as the conservatives, if we don’t go share the history of this great republic, then who the heck is? They’re not going to get it from any other place,” he said.

Conservatives must fight for the principles they believe in, Walker argued, but also build bridges to new people who haven’t heard their message.

“And even in the halls of Congress, you can get a 100 percent conservative rating score with a conservative think tank, yet at the same time be the only member last year in the U.S. House to win the United Negro College [Fund’s] President’s Award,” he contended.

Walker received a perfect score from Heritage Action for America for the last session of Congress and has a 94 percent lifetime record. The average rating for a House Republican is 85 percent.

Walker voted against the impeachment of former President Donald Trump in 2019, an expansion of the Affordable Care Act and House Resolution 1, and he signed a petition to hold a vote on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.

He also served as the chair of the Republican Study Committee, the largest conservative House caucus, from 2017 to 2019.

Walker was the only GOP representative on the UNCF’s 2020 President’s List honoring members of Congress who are strong supporters of historically black colleges and universities.

“When I go, for example, and give the commencement address at one of our nation’s historically black colleges and universities, I talk about how you’re fearfully and wonderfully made. Don’t let the federal government put a ceiling on God’s purpose for your life,” he said.

“I think in 21st-century conservative politics, we have to accept the challenge to go and share this message in the places that Republicans aren’t normally invited,” Walker continued.

It’s not only good politics, but it’s also the right thing to do, he argued.

Asked whether his Christian faith has helped him find common ground with people of other races, Walker responded that it has.

“I think that’s part of it,” he answered. “But I think from a relationship standpoint, you have to be intentional.”

“When you’re called to love your neighbor, I think from a political standpoint my thought process is, ‘I want every boy and girl to have the opportunity to understand what this individual hope and prosperity means,’ because God knows they’re not getting it from education, politics, the arts and entertainment.”

“America is great because it’s the land of opportunity for all, and we’ve never stopped trying to make this a better place for all people,” Walker said.

Regarding the country’s current racial tensions, the candidate advised conservatives not to “chase the left’s propaganda in trying to create the divisions that they’re doing so often, making law enforcement the bad guys, these kinds of things.”

Enjoyed being on Charlotte’s Fox 46 this morning to discuss my campaign for U.S. Senate and why I am the strongest candidate to send to Washington. Join our journey ➡ https://t.co/vcxqFDnEdU pic.twitter.com/1m6gVWXo3r — Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) April 20, 2021

Asked what his top priorities would be if elected to the Senate, Walker listed fiscal responsibility, the right to life and U.S. military preparedness.

“The amount of debt that some of these countries are carrying on our behalf, not only is it a fiscal responsibility concern, but it’s also a national security one,” he said.

Walker’s highest-profile opponent vying for the Republican nomination is former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory, who served one term following 14 years as Charlotte’s mayor, The Associated Press reported.

Walker noted that McCrory only won once out of the three times he ran for governor, losing to current Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper in 2016, the same year Trump carried the Tar Heel State.

North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr and then-Lt. Gov. Dan Forest also defeated their Democratic opponents in the same election cycle.

Walker said he recently spoke with Trump about the Senate race and does not believe McCrory will have the backing of the former president.

As for Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara potentially running for the Senate seat, Walker said he “[thinks] the world of the family” but has not seen anything to indicate she’s going to move from New York to North Carolina to join the race.

Lara Trump also recently signed a deal as a Fox News contributor.

“Mark Walker is the conservative champion and bridge builder that North Carolina and our country needs. I could not be prouder to support my friend, Mark, in his bid for U.S. Senate.” – @GovMikeHuckabee Truly appreciate your support, Governor Huckabee! pic.twitter.com/kpKoxqtYcX — Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) April 7, 2021

Regardless, Walker said his decision to run is not based on who else is in the contest.

“We just do this because we believe in it,” he said.

