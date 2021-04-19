Pro-Life Event That 'Outraised' Planned Parenthood Continues Battle with Abortion Industry Through Prayer

Pro-life advocates across the country plan to unite and honor the efforts of various organizations dedicated to saving lives from abortion.

Produced by Heroic Media — an organization that runs online advertisements to connect women with life-affirming pregnancy resources — The National Prayer Luncheon for Life is scheduled to take place online and in-person on April 30.

Those who participate are invited to hear speeches from prominent pro-life figures and pray with other attendees for an end to abortion.

According to Karen Garnett, Vice President of Culture for Heroic Media and National Prayer Luncheon for Life Executive Director and spokesperson, the event’s original purpose was to counter Planned Parenthood’s annual Dallas luncheon.

“Same day, same time, with our pro-life prayer luncheon being a prayer and fundraising event for the Heroic media’s mission,” Garnett told The Western Journal.

“We ran Internet ads in direct competition to Planned Parenthood ads on the internet so that we can reach and connect moms to life-affirming pregnancy help centers and give them the opportunity to choose life for their children.”

Heroic Media conducted the first NPLL event in 2016. According to Garnett, it was all in-person, with over 600 people attending.

“It’s grown exponentially to the point that last year — five days before the global pandemic was announced — we had nearly 3,000 people in-person, and we both outnumbered and outraised Planned Parenthood for the first time,” Garnett said.

“We had nearly three thousand people, triple to theirs and we raised $1.3 million, and they raised $1.1 million.”

Due to the ongoing pandemic, however, the possibility of hosting an in-person prayer appeared uncertain.

But Heroic Media President and CEO Brett Attebery uncovered a solution that not only addressed COVID-19 concerns but expanded NPLL’s capacity to reach people.

“And through prayer, he believed that we were being given a new vision for the National Prayer Luncheon for Life,” the director said.

“To not be focused as a fundraising event anymore for our mission, but to really be a career-centric event led by a number of prominent prayer leaders and largely virtual instead of in person.”

“And the other purpose is now to raise awareness about, bring attention to and elevate high impact pro-life organizations who are demonstrating significant, measurable impact and successes battling against the abortion industry,” Garnett said.

At the event’s conclusion, the 2021 National Prayer Luncheon for Life Pro-Life Impact Award will be presented to one of five nominated pro-life organizations. Included in the list of nominees are: And Then There Were None, Focus on the Family, Sidewalk Advocates for Life, Students for Life of America and Susan B. Anthony List.

The first-place winner will walk away with a $50,000 Pro-Life Impact Grant, while second and third place winners will receive Pro-Life Impact Grants of $20,000 and $15,000.

Garnett said that the purpose of giving away such awards is “to really encourage one another, lift each other up, really unite.”

The director went on to say that the pro-life movement is all about “winning battles.”

“And if this effort is about really moving the ball down the field together, you know, moving the ball down the field to get it into the end zone for that ultimate win and that ultimate victory,” Garnett said.

“So we are seeing this as a galvanizing opportunity, and we’re just very excited that we’re already getting so many thousands of people involved.”

