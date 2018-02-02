US Senator’s Passionate Pro-Life Speech Has Already Garnered 4.3 Million Views

An emotional speech made by Oklahoma Republican Sen. James Lankford about protecting the life of the unborn has received over 4 million views and nearly 100,000 shares on Facebook.

Though posted recently by the pro-life group Live Action, Lankford’s remarks from the Senate floor were made in response to the revelation that Planned Parenthood was allegedly selling aborted babies’ body parts.

The senator contrasted the concern that many have for the treatment of animals, even lab animals, versus the lack of caring for humans, who only need more time to become adults like those listening to his voice.

Lankford recalled seeing footage of animal rights activists holding signs outside of a research facility that read, “It’s not science, it’s violence.”

“Planned Parenthood is using children that are aborted and sending the bodies of those aborted children to research facilities, sometimes for sale, different body parts, to be used in research,” he said.

“These are not mice, these are not lab rats, these are children. Children who have gone through the process of any horrific abortion,” Lankford stated.

He then recounted being in a meeting earlier that day where people spoke passionately about saving Orca whales and stopping horses from being slaughtered.

“But in the middle of all that conversation happening today, there were children still being aborted, with an instrument reaching into a mother, tearing apart a child, but carefully protecting certain organs because those organs would be valuable to sell,” Lankford said.

The Oklahoman went on to discuss how different parts of aborted babies are preserved because they have value to researchers.

“I would tell you,” said Lankford as his voice began to crack, “that child has value. And that every single adult that can hear me right now was once 20 weeks old in the womb. And we can look at each other and understand the difference between that child in the womb and any of us now is time.”

“It doesn’t bring me comfort to know one child is torn apart so maybe they can do research on the child’s organs, so that in some future moment help a different child,” he concluded.

Last week, Lankford spoke in support of the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which would have essentially banned abortions past 20 weeks.

The bill passed the House, but fell short in the Senate by a vote of 51-46, with Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine joining with Democrats in opposition to the measure.

“There are numerous examples of in-utero surgery of unborn children at 5 months of pregnancy & younger that receive anesthesia… because #TheyFeelPain,” Lankford tweeted.

There are numerous examples of in-utero surgery of unborn children at 5 months of pregnancy & younger that receive anesthesia… because #TheyFeelPain. Pain-Capable bill isn’t about religion, gov’t control, or anything else. This is about humane treatment & #humanrights. pic.twitter.com/4LEOTCglO3 — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) January 29, 2018

“Pain-Capable bill isn’t about religion, gov’t control, or anything else,” he added. “This is about humane treatment & #humanrights.”

