A transgender cyclist is calling foul after he was disqualified from competition and stripped of a silver medal in unclear circumstances.

Leia Genis competed in the women’s division of USA Cycling.

The 25-year-old cyclist explained that he was told his silver place on the “IP [individual pursuit] podium was to be revoked on account of my trans identity” by a USA Cycling Official over the weekend, Genis said in an Instagram post.

Genis is also barred from further competition at the 2022 Junior & Elite Track National Championships, according to Timecast.

Genis was removed from USA Cycling’s listing of winners for previous events at the National Championships.

The organization didn’t explain why it edited Genis out from its website after previously listing him as the second-place winner of the Elite Individual Pursuit competition.

Genis announced that he had been barred from competition and disqualified from his silver medal in an Instagram post.

It’s not clear what led USA Cycling to disqualify Genis from competition. The cyclist criticized the decision as discriminatory.

“The transphobia is so blatant it’s almost laughable,” Genis said of the cycling organization’s decision.

Should the medal have been stripped? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Women’s sporting leagues that permit transgender participation often require transgender athletes to provide medical information related to their transition, such as tests indicating their testosterone levels.

An organization that advocates for the competitive integrity of women’s sports by opposing transgender participation is pointing to USA Cycling’s decision as the right one, after pointing out that the organization had edited its race results.

Update: original post ⬆️ had results of Elite Women’s Individual Pursuit 🚴‍♀️ Today, results on link changed & Leia Genis’ name erased. Website now says Skyler Espinoza (shown w/bronze medal) is now 2nd & Elizabeth Stevenson (not pictured) earned 3rd. What happened @usacycling? pic.twitter.com/JbwZxnSp1d — ICONS Women (@icons_women) July 30, 2022

“Although USA Cycling and UCI made the correct decision to revoke the silver medal from the male cyclist in the women’s race due to rule violations, the integrity of the event had already been extinguished,” said the Independent Council on Women’s Sports in a statement provided to the Washington Times.

“The disruptive course of events over the past week have distracted all riders at this elite national competition.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.