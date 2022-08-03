Share
News

USA Cycling Stealth Edits Trans Cyclist's Name from Roster of Winners

 By Richard Moorhead  August 2, 2022 at 5:48pm
Share

A transgender cyclist is calling foul after he was disqualified from competition and stripped of a silver medal in unclear circumstances.

Leia Genis competed in the women’s division of USA Cycling.

The 25-year-old cyclist explained that he was told his silver place on the “IP [individual pursuit] podium was to be revoked on account of my trans identity” by a USA Cycling Official over the weekend, Genis said in an Instagram post.

Genis is also barred from further competition at the 2022 Junior & Elite Track National Championships, according to Timecast.

Genis was removed from USA Cycling’s listing of winners for previous events at the National Championships.

Trending:
Nancy Pelosi Officially Touches Down in Taiwan, China Sounds Sirens and Deploys Fighter Jets

The organization didn’t explain why it edited Genis out from its website after previously listing him as the second-place winner of the Elite Individual Pursuit competition.

Genis announced that he had been barred from competition and disqualified from his silver medal in an Instagram post.

It’s not clear what led USA Cycling to disqualify Genis from competition. The cyclist criticized the decision as discriminatory.

“The transphobia is so blatant it’s almost laughable,” Genis said of the cycling organization’s decision.

Should the medal have been stripped?

Women’s sporting leagues that permit transgender participation often require transgender athletes to provide medical information related to their transition, such as tests indicating their testosterone levels.

An organization that advocates for the competitive integrity of women’s sports by opposing transgender participation is pointing to USA Cycling’s decision as the right one, after pointing out that the organization had edited its race results.

“Although USA Cycling and UCI made the correct decision to revoke the silver medal from the male cyclist in the women’s race due to rule violations, the integrity of the event had already been extinguished,” said the Independent Council on Women’s Sports in a statement provided to the Washington Times.

Related:
Trans Cheerleader Kicked Out of Camp After Allegedly Choking Girl - Filmed Himself Saying 'Don't F***ing Talk to Me' and 'Watch Your Back'

“The disruptive course of events over the past week have distracted all riders at this elite national competition.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




USA Cycling Stealth Edits Trans Cyclist's Name from Roster of Winners
Here's How One Man Completely Outsmarted a Houston Gun Buyback and Profited from It
Report: CNN Profits Decline to Lowest Level in Years, Sending New Boss in Search of Answers
Illegal Immigrants Are Now Able to Hold Government Jobs in Los Angeles
Billionaire-Funded Eco Group Quietly Acquires Farmland in Rural America for Sinister Plan, Aided by Feds
See more...

Conversation