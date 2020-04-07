Utility Worker Stops to Sing to Resident of Assisted Living Center When He Sees Her Outside

Music has a transcendent quality that has a way of both elevating people from their current situations and bringing them together with others in solidarity. Both of those are things we could use more of right now, which is probably why music has factored so heavily in many recent uplifting videos.

People have joined together with their vocal or instrumental talents, creating beautiful music from separate balconies in videos that have gone viral.

Some people have visited others, practicing social distancing while also giving bespoke performances — sometimes literally at someone’s doorstep.

Retirement communities have made recent news for hosting musical talent, with family members and complete strangers alike playing guitars or belting out songs to warm the residents’ hearts.

One recent episode involved a utility worker, an elderly woman, that woman’s caregiver and a woman who filmed the exchange.

“A nearby utility worker came to sing for a resident at Alabama Oaks when he saw her and the caregiver outside,” Jennifer Mattingly Brown shared on Friday. “The sweetest EVER!! Beautiful voice too.”

“He made so many of the residents day yesterday,” she added in the comments. “Several were sitting out on the porch listening too.”

“An Angel appeared at our Alabama gate … that’s definitely beautiful good news!”

The video shows a man approach a gate at The Oaks of Winter Park, dressed in his high visibility safety vest and hard hat, and equipped with a beautiful, powerful voice and a solid song choice.

Brown continued filming as the man sang “His Eye Is on the Sparrow” and the resident and her caregiver watched from a safe distance away.

“All right, have a blessed day!” he said with a wave and a smile as he turned to leave.

Comments came pouring in from people who heard of the performance or were blessed enough to have been in the area.

“This needs to be shared!!!” one woman commented. “A beautiful thing happening in our community at a local senior facility!”

“I heard him when I was there the other day dropping things off to my mom,” wrote another woman. “He was across the street, by himself singing away. Thank you for sharing.”

“My Mom told me about him…” a third chimed in. “[H]e made her day so much brighter!”

The Oaks of Winter Park picked up and shared the video as well, echoing Brown’s sentiments and adding their own spin on the heartwarming encounter.

“A nearby utility worker came to sing for a resident at our Alabama Oaks community when he saw her and the caregiver outside,” The Oaks of Winter Park posted on Friday. “It truly made her day!”

“He is a wonderful reminder that when you can’t find the sunshine, BE the sunshine!”

