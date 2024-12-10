Share
Veteran News Anchor Pulled from Air Indefinitely After Struggling Through Broadcast While Appearing 'Unwell'

 By Jack Davis  December 10, 2024 at 4:48pm
A Washington, D.C., TV news anchor has been taken off the air after an episode on a recent broadcast.

TheDesk.net reported that Leon Harris of WRC-TV “appeared to stumble over his words and looked confused.”

The station later offered an explanation for Harris’s absence.

“We have an update to share with you about our colleague, Leon Harris,” WRC posted on its website.

“Last week, Leon appeared unwell while anchoring News4 at 6. Leon will be stepping away from the anchor desk to focus on health issues,” the station said.

“We here at NBC4 — and you at home — care deeply about Leon and wish him well. We thank you for your concern,” the station said.

In a post on X, retired Washington Post editor and columnist Robert McCartney called the station’s announcement “A rather mysterious announcement here, but wishing Harris well.”

WRC noted that Harris spent 21 years at CNN and 14 years at WJLA-TV before arriving at WRC.

On the night Harris last appeared, meteorologist Ryan Miller explained why Harris disappeared that evening, according to AdWeek.

“We’ve heard a lot from some of you through phone and email during this newscast,” Miller told WRC viewers.

“We want to assure you that our colleague Leon Harris is fine. The [News4] team appreciate your concern and we’ll see you back here at 7:30,” he said.

According to Thedesk.net, Harris has “struggled with an addition to alcohol in the past, having twice been arrested for driving while under the influence.”

Harris was arrested in 2022 when the vehicle he was driving hit a vehicle that, in turn, struck another vehicle. Harris spent 10 days in jail.

As part of the sentence, Harris was ordered to serve three years of supervised probation and was required to have an ignition interlock on his vehicle.

