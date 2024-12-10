Veteran News Anchor Pulled from Air Indefinitely After Struggling Through Broadcast While Appearing 'Unwell'

A Washington, D.C., TV news anchor has been taken off the air after an episode on a recent broadcast.

TheDesk.net reported that Leon Harris of WRC-TV “appeared to stumble over his words and looked confused.”

The station later offered an explanation for Harris’s absence.

“We have an update to share with you about our colleague, Leon Harris,” WRC posted on its website.

“Last week, Leon appeared unwell while anchoring News4 at 6. Leon will be stepping away from the anchor desk to focus on health issues,” the station said.

“We here at NBC4 — and you at home — care deeply about Leon and wish him well. We thank you for your concern,” the station said.

A rather mysterious announcement here, but wishing Harris well. https://t.co/46Lezolbvw — Robert McCartney (@McCartneyWP) December 2, 2024

In a post on X, retired Washington Post editor and columnist Robert McCartney called the station’s announcement “A rather mysterious announcement here, but wishing Harris well.”

Do you watch TV news most evenings? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

WRC noted that Harris spent 21 years at CNN and 14 years at WJLA-TV before arriving at WRC.

On the night Harris last appeared, meteorologist Ryan Miller explained why Harris disappeared that evening, according to AdWeek.

And they pulled Leon Harris as the weather man did extended segments while the network spliced in prerecorded segments as the news didn’t even make it to 35 minutes. Was supposed to go an hour. Pray Leon is gonna be alright DMV fam 🙏 https://t.co/tvGT7pIW0A pic.twitter.com/1yJ5kMenYV — Lee Sanders (@TheRCWRShow) November 28, 2024

“We’ve heard a lot from some of you through phone and email during this newscast,” Miller told WRC viewers.

“We want to assure you that our colleague Leon Harris is fine. The [News4] team appreciate your concern and we’ll see you back here at 7:30,” he said.

According to Thedesk.net, Harris has “struggled with an addition to alcohol in the past, having twice been arrested for driving while under the influence.”

Washington D.C. NBC4 anchor Leon Harris was taken off the air Thanksgiving night after slurring his words, struggling to pronounce several street names, and missing the end of sentences. The well-known news anchor was taken off the air shortly after ready the 6 PM headlines.… pic.twitter.com/SnKgRHzTWb — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) November 29, 2024

Harris was arrested in 2022 when the vehicle he was driving hit a vehicle that, in turn, struck another vehicle. Harris spent 10 days in jail.

As part of the sentence, Harris was ordered to serve three years of supervised probation and was required to have an ignition interlock on his vehicle.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.