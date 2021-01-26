Mondays are rough as it is without having your car stolen. But when your baby is in that car, too, terror ensues.

On Monday, a woman in Houston, Texas, called 911 to report that her car had been stolen along with her child.

“Units in route to the robbery of a vehicle,” authorities on police audio said, according to KTRK-TV. “On the call, she said the child was in the vehicle. She’s hysterical, she hung up.”

The thief had apparently realized the car contained precious cargo, and less than a mile from where he picked up the vehicle, he dropped off the car seat with the baby inside and left it on the side of the road.

It was trash day, a fact that was mentioned by several key players in this story, and so the presence of an object on the side of the road was probably less noticeable than usual.

But thankfully one man noticed. Juan Carlos Flores, who is an Amazon delivery driver, spotted the car seat around 8:30 a.m. and thought it was odd.

He later said that he saw the carrier, but thought there was no way a child would be in it. When he passed, though, he saw that there was indeed a baby inside.

The first possibility he thought of was that someone was moving their car and had set the carrier there while they moved. But minutes later, the baby was still there. Alone.

Flores approached the nearest house to ask about the infant, and the resident was shocked and quickly moved the baby into their house.

“When I saw that baby I wanted to like, like cry,” Flores said, according to KTRK-TV. ‘I don’t know [how] the people who took the baby … have this heart to leave the baby on the side of the street.”

Flores continued his deliveries, and a short while later noticed police cruising around. He stopped and asked if they were looking for a baby: they were.

He led them to the house, and soon the frantic mother was reunited with her child.

Neighbor Mirna Garcia later checked her surveillance camera and turned in the resulting footage, which showed the baby being dropped off.

The tape showed that the baby sat alone for about 20 minutes and six cars passed, but no one stopped.

“It showed … the baby getting dropped off, and … the baby was there for about 20 minutes, and there were about six vehicles that drove by, and nobody saw,” Garcia said.

“It was also trash day that day, so we wouldn’t have realized there was something there on the corner.

“We were a little shocked … just because we felt like it was … somebody was definitely watching over that baby,” Garcia said. “[B]eing a mom, I could only imagine what the mom was going through.”

While no suspect has been identified yet, the baby is safe and back with its mother, thanks in large part to Flores.

