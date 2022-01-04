Share
President Joe Biden arrives on Air Force One during a winter snowstorm at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, on Monday, en route to Washington.
President Joe Biden arrives on Air Force One during a winter snowstorm at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, on Monday, en route to Washington. (Carolyn Kaster / AP)

Video: Biden Pelted by Snow After Getting Stuck on Air Force One Amid Storm

 By Jack Davis  January 3, 2022 at 5:32pm
Monday was one of those days when it did not take a critic to use the phrases “President Joe Biden” and “snow job” in the same sentence.

Winter weather disrupted Biden’s return from his vacation in Delaware on Monday, as snow piled up on the runway at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, according to NBC News.

Even before his motorcade slogged through D.C. highways unused to the snow, Biden was marooned aboard Air Force One once it landed for about half an hour until enough crew members could be found to push and pull the staircase contraption up to the plane so that Biden could deplane.

The president departed the plane without incident, shielding his face from the snow.

The weather grounded the helicopter that would normally deliver Biden to the White House, so he made the journey by armored SUV, passing vehicles that had gotten stuck in the snow or slid off the highway.

The weather was so bad that the daily White House news briefing was canceled, and federal offices were closed for the day.

Biden did participate in an event on meat prices on Monday, and said he was told that prices had increased.

“I was sitting in my kitchen yesterday and here’s a sunroom off the kitchen and my wife was there with her sister and a good friend named Mary Ann,” Biden said, according to the New York Post.

“And she was saying, ‘Do you realize it’s over $5 for a pound of hamburger meat? $5?’”

“Well, this is partly, you know, the pound of beef today costs five bucks compared to less than four bucks before the pandemic,” Biden said.

Biden went on to point to meatpacking companies as the reason for the increase.

Jack Davis
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
