Video: Biden Pelted by Snow After Getting Stuck on Air Force One Amid Storm

Monday was one of those days when it did not take a critic to use the phrases “President Joe Biden” and “snow job” in the same sentence.

Winter weather disrupted Biden’s return from his vacation in Delaware on Monday, as snow piled up on the runway at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, according to NBC News.

Even before his motorcade slogged through D.C. highways unused to the snow, Biden was marooned aboard Air Force One once it landed for about half an hour until enough crew members could be found to push and pull the staircase contraption up to the plane so that Biden could deplane.

U.S. President Joe Biden was seen deplaning Air Force One at the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland amid a heavy snowstorm. More here: https://t.co/vYYEhlFVL4 pic.twitter.com/LWfYBTppEj — Reuters Asia (@ReutersAsia) January 3, 2022

Ahead of the president’s arrival, so much snow had fallen here at Joint Base Andrews that Air Force One had to taxi for 28 minutes before parking. pic.twitter.com/ZE56z68mlg — Austin Landis (@_AustinLandis) January 3, 2022

The president departed the plane without incident, shielding his face from the snow.

The weather grounded the helicopter that would normally deliver Biden to the White House, so he made the journey by armored SUV, passing vehicles that had gotten stuck in the snow or slid off the highway.

The weather was so bad that the daily White House news briefing was canceled, and federal offices were closed for the day.

President Biden braces against the snow and wind as he deplaned Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews during severe winter weather. pic.twitter.com/aRjy6pWH8s — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) January 3, 2022

Snow plows had to clear the way for Air Force One as it taxied at Joint Base Andrews, with President Biden deplaning in the snow moments later. pic.twitter.com/I7VCBv4rz0 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 3, 2022

Biden did participate in an event on meat prices on Monday, and said he was told that prices had increased.

“I was sitting in my kitchen yesterday and here’s a sunroom off the kitchen and my wife was there with her sister and a good friend named Mary Ann,” Biden said, according to the New York Post.

“And she was saying, ‘Do you realize it’s over $5 for a pound of hamburger meat? $5?’”

“Well, this is partly, you know, the pound of beef today costs five bucks compared to less than four bucks before the pandemic,” Biden said.

Pres. Biden speaks on rising meat prices: “Capitalism without competition isn’t capitalism—it’s exploitation. That’s what we’re seeing in meat and poultry, those industries now. Small independent farmers and ranchers are being driven out of business.” https://t.co/soTlg4HfmT pic.twitter.com/Z3RCgKD8Ex — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 3, 2022

Have proposed Navigable Waters Protection Rule to counteract WOTUS, but it’s Biden administration policies driving up cost of farming & fanning inflation. Meat Prices & Inflation: Biden Administration Wrong on Causes | National Review https://t.co/gVAQBdE9ef — Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, M.D. (@RepMMM) December 30, 2021

Biden went on to point to meatpacking companies as the reason for the increase.

