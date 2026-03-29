Video: British Woman Arrested After Confronting Muslim Evangelists and Telling Them England 'Is a Christian Country'

A woman in the United Kingdom who confronted a group of Muslim men reciting the Quran over a loudspeaker found herself handcuffed by police in what’s unfortunately becoming a normal occurrence.

Footage of the altercation began circulating on social media platform X earlier this month, but was posted to Facebook in September 2025 by 5Pillars, a Muslim news organization.

If 5Pillars’ captioning is accurate, the woman was arrested after purportedly “attacking a dawah stall,” where the men in question were reading aloud. Regarding 5Pillar’s framing, the footage showed her trying to grab a Quran, which police could have taken as assault, but violence — if it did occur — was not documented for viewers.

After approaching the men, she raised a hand, telling them, “You’re in England. It’s a Christian country. I don’t want to hear anything about the Quran.”

After going back and forth with one of them, she told the group, “shut it up.”

A woman claims that England is a Christian country and does not want to hear about the Koran but is immediately arrested by British police. It closely resembles Sharia law. pic.twitter.com/O6214N629M — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) March 15, 2026

After trying to take the Quran from one of the men, the footage cut to her being placed under arrest as one of them can be heard saying, “Take her away.”

While audiences can speculate as to what actions led to her arrest, note the broader significance of this moment — the suicidal empathy destroying Western civilization.

According to the Gatestone Institute‘s interpretation of this term, coined by professor Gad Saad, “empathy becomes misdirected into a type of benevolent altruism that prioritizes the perceived feelings and needs of ‘marginalized’ or external groups at the expense of the survival, security, and interests of one’s own group and its values.”

“The outcome is the weakening, and ultimately the destruction, of the very civilization that expressed this emotion.”

British police are politely aiding in the downfall of their nation at the hands of backwards Islamic invaders seen as the aforementioned “marginalized” group.

Additionally, think about this situation in a different context.

What if a Christian preached the gospel in an Islamic country?

Take Saudi Arabia, for example. Open Doors reported a high number of Christian migrants there. What happens if those migrants share their faith?

“They are affected by difficult policies, exploitation, enhanced surveillance of communications, and they can face abuse due to their ethnicity and low social status,” the ministry said.

“They are prohibited from sharing their faith and risk arrest and deportation if discovered.”

The United Kingdom arrests people who speak out against migrants championing Islam while the Saudis deport their migrants championing Christianity.

The British will tolerate any number of bloodthirsty demonic creeds, but it can’t seem to defend its own people championing the traditions — and the living faith — it once stood on.

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