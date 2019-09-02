Video Captures Priceless Reactions When People Learn Bizarre Quotes Are from Biden, Not Trump

Many “man on street” interviewees were surprised to learn it was former Vice President Joe Biden, not President Donald Trump, who has been guilty of making multiple racially tinged remarks.

The Daily Caller News Foundation recently spoke with people in Washington, asking them to identify whether quotes read were from Biden or Trump, with the former the proper answer every time.

For instance, during the 2008 presidential campaign, Biden described then-Sen. Barack Obama as “the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy.”

“That’s a weird thing to say. That’s very strange,” one woman responded when she learned the quote was from Biden. “He could have phrased it a lot better.”

In summer 2006, Biden spoke about the increasing number of Indian Americans in his home state.

“In Delaware, the largest growth of population is Indian Americans, moving from India. You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent,” he said. “I’m not joking.”

When The DCNF asked a man if he thought someone running for president should have said that, he answered, “Absolutely not. It’s totally racist.”

“Yikes,” another man responded after hearing the quote. “That’s some scary stuff. He’s not a good speaker. I think we have a bunch of other candidates that are better speakers and are able to run.”

Just last month, Biden said during a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, that “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”

Biden tried to fix his remarks, adding, “Wealthy kids, black kids, Asian kids — no, I really mean it.”

The man on the street response: “How can you even say something like that and be president of the United States?”

Biden has made a centerpiece of his campaign to try to brand the president as a “racist.”

The Democrat’s campaign launch video accused Trump of saying Nazis and white supremacists are “fine people” in the aftermath of the Charlottesville, Virginia, protests in 2018 — which he did not do. He specifically condemned them by name.

In his first television ad, Biden once again returned to the well of trying to label Trump a racist.

Reminiscent of his announcement video, images of torch-bearing white nationalists marching flash across the screen, as the narrator says, “We know in our bones this election is different. The stakes are higher. We have to beat Donald Trump.”

As I have previously argued, if Trump was trying to be a racist president, he’s not very good at it.

African Americans, Asians and Hispanics are experiencing their lowest unemployment figures in U.S. history, and wages (particularly for the lowest income earners) have been rising for the first time in years under policies instituted by Trump.

These figures are something the president proudly touts often.

Trump also firmly backed the First Step Act, sentencing reform legislation that enjoyed strong bipartisan support.

He invited Matthew Charles — an African American man and the first to be released from prison under the new law — to his State of the Union address, where the president honored him, saying, “Welcome home.”

Biden, his fellow Democrats and the mainstream media have pushed the “Trump’s a racist” narrative so hard that they are unable or unwilling to see the candidate who appears to harbor racist sentiments might be the former vice president himself.

